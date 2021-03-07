Police are appealing for assistance to locate a young girl reported missing from Western Sydney this week.

Amelia Hamza, 12, was last seen leaving a home on Denbern Street in Dean Park about 12pm on Thursday.

The young girl failed to return home and authorities were alerted to her disappearance on Saturday.

Missing Sydney West girl Amelia Hamza, who has not been seen since Thursday.

Police and family hold concerns for Amelia's welfare due to her young age.

Initial inquiries have led police to believe she spent time in the Sydney CBD on Saturday.

Amelia is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 150cm tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as 12yo Sydney girl missing for four days