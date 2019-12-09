12yo girl charged over stabbing

Victims of a double stabbing at a City Beach store in Cairns and ambulance officers leave the store. Picture: Anna Rogers

A 12-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly slashing two people with a knife in a stabbing rampage inside a busy Cairns shopping centre on Sunday afternoon.

The girl was standing outside the shopping centre on McLeod Street when she allegedly became aggressive with a group of girls known to her.

She is then said to have pulled out a knife and chased the group, who fled into a nearby City Beach store.

The girl followed them and allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl in the arm.

A 47-year-old woman who attempted to stop the assault was also allegedly slashed across the arm.

The girl fled but was arrested by police a short time later.

It's alleged she spat in the face of a police officer at the watch-house.

The Manunda girl has been charged with wounding and serious assault of a police officer by spitting among other charges.

She has also been charged over two alleged shoplifting incidents prior to the assault.

The injuries to the 16-year-old girl and 47-year-old woman were not considered life-threatening.

Witness Lora Patalano told The Cairns Post she had lived in the area for 47 years and "I have never seen anything like this in the shopping centre".

Ms Patalano said she was standing metres away when the female attacked with a "steak knife". "She wasn't hiding the knife at all," she said.

"Everyone was overwhelmed with the shock of it all. (The alleged attacker) was saying, 'I'll have a go at you all, get out of my way'. There was a whole lot of noise that I could not understand."

She added, "It's quite overwhelming, it happened so quickly. You don't think you'll be at City Beach and get stabbed."