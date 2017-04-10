119,000 cars part of massive new recall

TOYOTA RECALL: The Toyota Corolla (January 2010 - December 2012) is one of five models recalled by Toyota Australia due to a faulty airbag component.

TOYOTA Australia issued a recall to an additional 119,000 cars as part of its Takata airbag safety campaign after faults were found in existing systems.

The recall covers two separate incidents involving the driver's and passenger's front airbags across five models.

111,000 Corolla, Yaris and Rukus models were involved in the recall expansion, with build dates from January 2010 and December 2012, due to the possibility the front passenger airbag inflators may be damaged by moisture.

If this happens the inflator may rupture in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The Toyota Yaris (January 2010 - December 2012) is one of five models recalled by Toyota Australia due to a faulty airbag component. Tamara MacKenzie ROK051211tkyari

The popular Japanese brand stated it would take between 1-3 hours to replace the front passenger airbag inflator depending on the model.

Toyota also issued a re-notification for the recall of 8000 RAV4 and Echo models, built between December 2002-03.

It was found the front driver's airbag inflator previously replaced did not contain a desiccant (drying agent) to compensate for humidity that may be absorbed over a period of time.

The vehicles involved in this re-notification will need the driver's side airbag replaced a second time. Toyota confirmed the inflator would include the drying agent this time.

Toyota stated it would take about an hour to replace the front driver's airbag inflator.

The Toyota Rukus (January 2010 - December 2012) is one of five models recalled by Toyota Australia due to a faulty airbag component. Janie Kayes jk6/15/710

Parts for both replacements are under preparation and repairs will be made without charge.

Once replacements are available, Toyota Australia will send a letter to affected owners so they can make an appointment with a Toyota dealer to arrange a replacement.

Toyota stated no incidents or injuries had been reported in Australia as a result of the condition.

For more information, visit www.toyota.com.au or phone 1800 987 366.