Scout Falls near Glenreagh.
11 Instagram-friendly spots in the Valley

ebony stansfield
by
16th Oct 2018 12:05 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM

Angourie Blue and Green pools

Located within Angourie Reserve, the pools are accessible via a path at the carpark at the end of the Crescent, Angourie or from either Spooky or Angourie Beaches.

Jacaranda Season

Grafton is known for its Jacarandas and this street is just another representative of the many street plantings in Grafton. The second half of October sees the Jacaranda-lined streets and parks of Grafton look like something out of a dream once in full bloom.

By early November, the roads and footpaths are carpeted in fallen purple blossoms.


Yamba Ocean pool

One can't go past the beautiful 'ocean pool' is built into the rocks at the southern end of Yamba's main beach..

Sunrises 🌅 ☀️ 💦

Whale and dolphin watching

Check out Iluka Main Beach, Pilot Hill, Yamba, Angourie Headland, Brooms Head, Diggers Headland, Wooli for some of the best spots.

 

Figtree Avenue

Located in Grafton, this magnificent avenue of 17 giant fig trees extend along both sides of the street. 

The Clarence Gorge

The Shack is on the Winter's family property on the southern side of the magnificent Clarence Gorge. 


Yuraygir Coastal Walk

Follow the ancient wandering trails of Australia's coastal emus on the multi-day Yuraygir coastal walk.

Tackle the full 65 kilometres with overnight camping stops along the way or break the track up into shorter segments. It's best walked north to south with the sun at your back.

Nymboida National Park

Canoe the rapids on Nymboida and Mann rivers, 4WD into the wilderness, and camp in pristine bushland. 

 

forever on the water, in the water, or underwater 💦

Boundary Creek

The river flows generally north and northeast before reaching its confluence with the Nymboida River.

Scout's Falls Swimming Holes

The falls have two pools, with a spot where you can climb onto the submerged rocks underneath the waterfall.

 

Maclean lookout

Maclean Lookout is just two kilometres from the town centre and offers a spectacular view of the coast, bushland, cane fields, river, islands and township.

clarence valley instagram photo top-spots
Grafton Daily Examiner

