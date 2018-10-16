11 Instagram-friendly spots in the Valley
Angourie Blue and Green pools
Located within Angourie Reserve, the pools are accessible via a path at the carpark at the end of the Crescent, Angourie or from either Spooky or Angourie Beaches.
Jacaranda Season
Grafton is known for its Jacarandas and this street is just another representative of the many street plantings in Grafton. The second half of October sees the Jacaranda-lined streets and parks of Grafton look like something out of a dream once in full bloom.
By early November, the roads and footpaths are carpeted in fallen purple blossoms.
Even though nature makes the final call on exactly when the maximum blooming and blossoming occurs across Grafton's 1400 Jacaranda trees, through some very scientific research (we spoke with a number of magpies and possums and hugged several Jacaranda trees) we're declaring Jacaranda Season will officially begin this weekend. 😍 If you're heading to Grafton to experience the magical season, don't forget to tag your photos: #myclarencevalley and #graftonjacarandas 💜 We can't wait to see you all here in the purple city of Grafton. For more Jacaranda info, visit our page.💜 📷@matt_in_png . . . . . . . . #myclarencevalley #graftonjacarandas
Yamba Ocean pool
One can't go past the beautiful 'ocean pool' is built into the rocks at the southern end of Yamba's main beach..
Whale and dolphin watching
Check out Iluka Main Beach, Pilot Hill, Yamba, Angourie Headland, Brooms Head, Diggers Headland, Wooli for some of the best spots.
We could watch these beautiful creatures for hours. Cruising daily down the Clarence coastline. The best spots to see them on land is #Iluka Main Beach, Pilot Hill, #Yamba, #Angourie Headland, #BroomsHead, Diggers Headland, #Wooli and more. If you are interested in tour companies to get you up and close, give us a call 0266430800 and we will give you some great suggestions. . . 🎥 “Just WoW 😍” @michaeldelore #yamba #myclarencevalley @visitnsw @australia
Figtree Avenue
Located in Grafton, this magnificent avenue of 17 giant fig trees extend along both sides of the street.
The Clarence Gorge
The Shack is on the Winter's family property on the southern side of the magnificent Clarence Gorge.
Nick from @brainsickproductions grabbing a couple of stills for my while he tracked the guys paddling up and down the gorge with his phantom. We managed to alternate footage and stills for each other when ever one of us had the drone up. Working in a team lets you cover so much more ground. I just told Nick the shot I needed whilst I shot the guys from the cliff. Just getting the job done for @we_are_explorers and @myclarencevalley
Yuraygir Coastal Walk
Follow the ancient wandering trails of Australia's coastal emus on the multi-day Yuraygir coastal walk.
Tackle the full 65 kilometres with overnight camping stops along the way or break the track up into shorter segments. It's best walked north to south with the sun at your back.
Nymboida National Park
Canoe the rapids on Nymboida and Mann rivers, 4WD into the wilderness, and camp in pristine bushland.
Boundary Creek
The river flows generally north and northeast before reaching its confluence with the Nymboida River.
Shhhh we've got a secret but you have to promise you won't tell anyone 😉 There's a waterfall in the hinterland where fairies go to dance under the full moon... Obviously the fairies are shy and stay hidden during the day but we promise they're there 😊 Did you see anything magical 💖 @onedayweshould , when you were at Boundary Falls in the Gibraltar National Park 😍. #myclarencevalley #mykindofhappy @visitnsw @australia
Scout's Falls Swimming Holes
The falls have two pools, with a spot where you can climb onto the submerged rocks underneath the waterfall.
Happy adventuring this weekend! Here's a cracker of a waterfall taken by @mitchellratcliffephoto of scouts falls in our north coast chapter, in the upcoming www.wordofmouthguide.com #waterfall #scoutsfalls #northcoast #wordofmouth #australia #focusaustralia #australiagram #visitnsw #earthpix #sydney #sydneylocal #sydneylife #ruralnsw #adventure #getaway #newsouthwales #wanderlust #explore #adventure #watertherapy #earthpix #ourplanetdaily #ig_australia #ourlonelyplanet #wow_australia
Maclean lookout
Maclean Lookout is just two kilometres from the town centre and offers a spectacular view of the coast, bushland, cane fields, river, islands and township.
Weekend here😁but I’m working ☹️selfie . . #autumndays #picoftheday #picoftheweek #abcmyphoto #exploringaustralia #myclarencevalley #clarencevalleyindependent #macleanlookout #fridaynight #sunsets #daysoff #selfie#canon60d #tokina11_16 #lookout#ilovensw #newsouthwales #tourismnsw #northernriversnsw #northernriversigers