$10m sport boost

SPORT players, coaches, workers and spectators will benefit from $10 million worth of upgrades at a popular sporting park on the Coffs Coast.

The State Government funding will help Coffs Harbour City Council bring the staged development of the Coffs Coast Regional Sports Hub to life.

"This project will add to the existing Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park which is recognised as a premier regional sporting facility, but it is currently at capacity,” Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

"The Coffs Coast Regional Sports Hub is a major project maximising the potential of the precinct as a multi-sport facility.

Upgrades include three fields with subsurface drainage and Australian Standard lighting, a new amenity block, extension to existing amenities, a new car park, connectivity through the precinct and a business case for the proposed next stage - an indoor sports facility.

Coffs Harbour City Council General Manager Steve McGrath said work on the three year project will commence as soon as they get the funding agreement in place.