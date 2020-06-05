$10m grant to build West Woolgoolga Sports Complex

ALL three levels of government have now committed to funding the West Woolgoolga Sports Complex, after a more than 10-year battle from community members to see the project become a reality.

The Federal Government today announced a grant of $10,000 towards the project, which is forecast to cost a total of $24.7m.

Coffs Harbour City Council have provided $6.7m, while the NSW Government has committed $8m to the project.

Detailed design is well underway, with some site works scheduled to begin later this year. Major construction works will start in early 2021, and is anticipated to take two years.

The West Woolgoolga Sports Complex has three main components, including playing fields as part of stage 1, a multipurpose centre as part of stages 1 and 2, and civil works including roadways, shared pathways, carparks and services.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the construction phase will create 141 jobs.

"This new facility will allow Woolgoolga to host major sporting and cultural events," Mr Hogan said.

"This project is all about creating and supporting local jobs … It will add $12.8 million to our economy during construction and $630,000 per year into the future."

"When complete, this facility will cater for AFL, cricket, basketball, netball and touch football."

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said the funding announcement was fantastic news for the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches communities and was important for the region's growth.

"I'd like to congratulate the local community for their commitment and enthusiasm to this project. Their support and drive - particularly that of the committee led by Alastair Milroy - have been vital in seeing this project come to life," she said.