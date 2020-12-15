Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

10,000 reasons to check out this new series

15th Dec 2020 3:00 PM

The Daily Examiner's latest podcast series has reached over 10,000 listens since it first launched last month.

The series created and produced by Daily Examiner digital producer Jenna Thompson chronicles the experiences of Clarence Valley rural fire volunteers during the region's 2019 bushfire season.

"This is a fantastic milestone to reach," she said.

"It's been humbling to hear that people outside of the Clarence Valley have listened to the show, especially since it's something so intimate to our region. I hope by listening to these stories being told, others can learn from them."

Ms Thompson initially had the idea for a podcast series about local RFS volunteers not long after the fires impacted the region.

"After everything they had done for our community in those months, and then to turn around and start helping with the fires on the South Coast was just incredible," she said.

"I simply wanted to document these amazing stories because it's an important piece of Clarence Valley history."

 

Have a listen below (most recent episode at the top):

 

This local podcast series was made possible thanks to the financial support of our subscribers. Support local journalists like Jenna Thompson by subscribing HERE.

More Stories

firefighter nsw rfs on the frontline podcast podcast volunteers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roads cut as Orara River flood level rises

        Premium Content Roads cut as Orara River flood level rises

        News Worst yet to come with BOM predicting evening peak, while concerns grow over debris

        • 15th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
        ROAD CLOSURES: List of Coffs Coast roads impacted by flood

        Premium Content ROAD CLOSURES: List of Coffs Coast roads impacted by flood

        News A number of roads are closed as the rain continues to bucket down along the Coffs...

        UPDATE: Major flooding to hit Bellingen this afternoon

        Premium Content UPDATE: Major flooding to hit Bellingen this afternoon

        News UPDATE: Major floodwaters to hit Bellingen this afternoon.

        DV shame: Coffs/Clarence police reveal disturbing figures

        Premium Content DV shame: Coffs/Clarence police reveal disturbing figures

        News One village reported a spike of 60 per cent - the highest in NSW.