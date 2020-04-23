Menu
Fire crews tend to a bushfire in Nana Glen, on November 12, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
News

$10,000 grants for small businesses impacted by bushfire

Rachel Vercoe
23rd Apr 2020 8:37 AM
SMALL businesses impacted by recent bushfires have received more support with access to grants of $10,000 expanded.

The bushfire grants have been expanded to include Coffs Harbour and Kyogle Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said these grants have so far been made available to Clarence Valley and Richmond Valley LGAs.

“442 grants have been distributed in the Clarence Valley, and 111 in Richmond Valley,” Mr Hogan said.

“Despite the extent of the Coronavirus crisis, we have never forgotten those impacted by this summer’s bushfires.”

“With the expansion of these grants we will see more money in the pockets of those who need it most.”

“To be eligible, businesses must have experienced a 40 percent drop in revenue over a three month period, compared to last year, because of the bushfires.”

For more information and to apply, visit service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-small-business-bushfire-support-grant

