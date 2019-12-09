Menu
HOW GOOD: Local juniors had the time of their lives learning the skills of Aussie rules with the Sydney Swans on Monday.
News

100+ PHOTOS: Smiles all round as Swans have a kick with kids

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Dec 2019 7:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG Aussie rules players were in dreamland on Monday afternoon as the Sydney Swans put them through their paces with plenty of smiles and laughter. 

The session was held at Fitzroy Oval with the majority of the Swans' squad taking part, including stars Lance Franklin and Isaac Heeney.

It capped off a big day for the Sydney side on the Coffs Coast, as earlier in the morning they were put through an intense training session at the Leisure Park.

Below are some photos of the Swans' kids clinic:

 

afl north coast fitzroy oval isaac heeney lance franklin sydney swans
