100 flights cancelled as Jetstar pilots strike

Around 100 flights have been cancelled affecting thousands of passengers this weekend as Jetstar pilots walk off the job on a two-day strike.

Less than two weeks before the busy Christmas period, Jetstar pilots are staging the strike for four hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

Jetstar workers are planning another strike next week, on Thursday December 19, just six days before Christmas.

The disruption comes after the budget airline refused demands for annual pay increases, minimum job hours and safety improvements.

Jetstar staff were requesting more rest breaks, a guaranteed 12-hour break between shifts and 30 hour working weeks.

The strike, supported by the Australia Federation of Air Pilots, follows a walk-off by ground crew on Friday at airports around the country.

Passengers at Jetstar’s self check-in area at Sydney Domestic Airport on Saturday as the pilot’s strike affected flights around the country. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams.

Around 250 Jetstar ground staff and baggage handlers stopped work on Friday during peak departure and arrival periods in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Cairns and Adelaide.

Strikers carried placards with the airline's logo and messages including "Jetstar You're Below the Belt", "I'll Fly when it's Fair" and "Jetstar, Safety is no joke".

The Transport Workers Union said it was not its striking members intention to delay passengers but negotiations had broken down because Jetstar "would not listen" to safety concerns and fair pay arguments.

However, one disgruntled member of the public took to Twitter to describe the strike as "blackmail of the travelling public to get what they want".

Jetstar released its full list of cancelled flights this weekend.

The people inconvenienced by the Jetstar strike should get together and do a class action against Jetstar, the pilots and baggage handlers this is just blackmail of the traveling public to get what they want . Jetstar should have sorted this well before this — Jan Maree Smith (@JanMareeSmith2) December 13, 2019

It's been a big day. Well done to the Jetstar workers who stood up and went on strike. And thanks to everyone who showed them solidarity #JetstarSolidarity #PovertyDoesntFly pic.twitter.com/YHUmBYfAEr — TWU Australia (@TWUAus) December 13, 2019