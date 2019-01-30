Beauty: Shave 10 minutes off your morning makeup routine
DO YOU apply liquid eyeliner with a toddler hanging off one leg? Wield a bronzing blush in one hand and smartphone in the other?
Professional makeup artists Karissa McLaren and Michelle Gataric of Brisbane's KM Makeup Studios know mornings can be a struggle so offer masterclasses and workshops to simplify daily beauty regimens.
Their Makeup for the Busy Woman ($120) workshop covers how to achieve a polished look in under 10 minutes using minimal products, while a private class ($250) is a more personalised session tailored to you, whether you are a beginner needing to cover the basics or a semi-pro wanting to master the art of contouring.
Here are Karissa and Michelle's top tips for shaving valuable time off your morning makeup routine.
1. Group your products
Avoid the temptation to buy lots of different or stand-alone products. Instead, curate a small collection of beauty products that work together and complement each other.
2. Fine-tune foundation
Test and trial foundations until you find a perfect match for your skin that can be worn every day. If you want more, select one other foundation to best meet your needs: whether it's heavier coverage for evenings or sensitivity to weather and climate.
3. Brush basics
Downsize your brush collection. You don't need a set of 20 - three multipurpose brushes will suffice. Choose a big brush for powders, a mid-sized brush for liquids and creams and a small brush for eyeshadows.
4. Keep it clean
Clean brushes pick up product better and apply it quicker so invest in a brush cleaner or simply rinse them with shampoo. Wash creams and liquids out of foundation brushes every two days but if you use the same colour palette, you can get away with washing eyeshadow brushes once a week.
5. Fancy finger work
Using your fingers instead of a brush to blend - and even apply - makeup can save serious time. It's a personal choice and depends on your skin type and the products you use.
6. Prep your eyes
Use your fingers to apply a cream eye base, which works like a tinted primer, to eyelids then sweep eye colour across for fast and flawless shading. The base sets and holds the eyeshadow for up to 12 hours.
7. Two-in-one
Invest in products with a dual purpose. For example, a tinted cream or stick that can be used on both lips and cheeks or a blush that can double as a highlighter.
8. Brow prowess
Choose a brow product you feel comfortable using and practise mastering it. Whether
a pencil or powder, it comes down to personal choice.
9. Pop products
Apply accessory products over a "base face" to dress up your look quickly. Try winged eyeliner for after dark or a vibrant lip colour to lift a more classic outfit.
10. Hydrate
Pack a hydrating spritz in your handbag and apply during the day. The added moisture not only cools and moisturises skin but revives makeup, so you don't need to touch up.