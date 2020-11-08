10 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

THERE’S plenty of COVID-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the next week (November 9 - November 15). Here’s your go-to guide.

The Bushfires Exhibition

What: This exhibition showcases incredible artworks that emerged from a create recovery project with Nana Glen, Ulong and Coramba primary schools in response to the 2019/2020 summer bushfires.

Where: Culture Hub at Coffs Central.

When: Tuesday, November 10, from 10am-4pm.

The newly-opened Culture Hub in Coffs Central.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is offering locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses. Stall holders will practice social distancing and attendees are encouraged to ‘shop and go’ to avoid congestion.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, November 12 from 8am-2.30pm.

Twilight Food Markets

What: This weekly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, and with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, November 13 from 4pm-9pm.

Twilight Food Markets.

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local ‘farm to plate’ experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, November 13 from 7am-11.30am.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Immerse yourself in Gumbaynggirr culture through language, dance, story telling, damper making and much more at this monthly award-winning tour. Watch the Wajaarr Ngaarlu Dancers perform while enjoying damper, then walk down to Korora Lookout and hear the Dreaming stories of how the land was made.

Where: Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday, November 14 from 10am-1pm.

Gumbaynggirr dancers Jonah, River, Jaylah Deyjah and Alexis perform at Sealy Lookout. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Movies Under the Stars

What: As part of NAIDOC Week celebrations, Coffs Harbour LALC and Ready Mob will be holding Movies Under the Stars Night for the community. This is a free family fun event, with movies and a BBQ dinner for all. For more info, or to book, call Coffs LALC on 02 6652 8740.

Where: Galambila Aboriginal Corporation on Harbour Dr.

When: Saturday, November 14 from 7pm.

Great Southern Nights

What: This music event is bringing 1,000 COVID-safe performances to live music venues across NSW in November - including the Coffs Coast. Gigs being held over the next week include Richie Williams, Katie Brooke and Simon & Angus on November 14, and Eric Grothe & The Gurus on November 15.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Richie Williams, Katie Brooke and Simon & Angus on Saturday, November 14, from 3.30pm.

Eric Grothe & The Gurus on Sunday, November 15 from 2.30pm.

Tickets available online at the Hoey Moey website.

Katie Brooke will perform live alongside Richie Williams and Simon & Angus on Saturday, as part of Great Summer Nights.

NAIDOC Harbourside Markets

What: Coffs Harbour’s weekly seaside market will be celebrating NAIDOC Week alongside the Coffs Harbour and District LALC. There’s be free live music, community workshops and activities to wrap up NAIDOC 2020.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, November 15 from 8am.

Uptown Markets

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There’s plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, November 15 from 6am-2pm.

Uptown markets in Castle Street. Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Unboxed 20:20

What: This exhibition showcases the diverse work of creative industry graduates from Coffs Harbour TAFE, with this year’s exhibition providing an opportunity for the local emerging artists to demonstrate their artistic tenacity in uncertain times.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Runs until Saturday, November 21. Open 10am-4pm on Tuesday-Friday and 9.30am-12pm on Saturdays.