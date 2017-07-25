10 reasons the NDIS is right way to go

SUPPORT: NDIS focuses on early intervention and delivering support which produces the best long-term outcome .

1. If you, or someone you love, is born with a disability or acquires one later in life, you all no longer run the risk of falling through holes in Australia's safety net based on what state or territory you live in.

2. People with a disability and their families and carers can participate in the social, economic, and cultural life of the nation with the support and programs they choose.

3. Families will be able to access support and services for assistance in meeting the needs of their family member with a disability, reducing physical, emotional and financial stress.

4. The NDIS is based on equality. You will be able to equally access existing services regardless of when and where your disability was acquired.

5. There will no longer be an expectation of unpaid care as the norm.

6. As a Medicare-type system, the NDIS will provide people with a disability and their families/ carers with the regular care, support, therapy and equipment from a secure and consistent pool of

funds for these services/support.

7. It focuses on early intervention and delivering support which produces the best long-term outcomes, maximising opportunities for independence, participation and productivity.

8. Each NDIS plan is individualised and person-centred. Support is based on the choices of the person with a disability and their family.

9. The NDIS is fiscally responsible. It is not welfare but an investment in individual capacity leading to more positive results for people with a disability, their families and carers.

10. We'll all benefit from the NDIS because disability can affect anyone. It is a more inclusive, diverse community.