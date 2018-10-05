10 pubs for sale around the Mackay region

The Koumala Hotel is on the market for $1.25 million.

GOT A spare $1.25 million? If you do, then there's an opportunity to take over one of the region's most iconic pubs.

The Koumala Hotel which will celebrate its 80th anniversary next year is officially on the market.

It's been a labour of love for husband and wife owners Ray and Rowena Colgrave who have been pulling beers and serving up some fine country fare for the past two and a half years.

Mrs Colgrave said running the pub has been a terrific experience, but the couple wanted to spend more time on their farm.

"We own a cattle property in Koumala and love farming," she said.

"We'd like to purchase another farm and really focus on that part of our lives."

The Koumala Hotel has a bar full of character, a beer garden and 12 rooms. It opened in 1939 and is located on the Bruce Highway south of Sarina. Mrs Colgrave said she would miss seeing the regular customers that would brighten up every day.

"Koumala is such a close-knit community and we have a great lifestyle," she said.

"Meeting new people every day and talking to the regular cane farmers and cattlemen is definitely the best part about the pub."

It made the Courier Mail list of 'Best Pubs in Queensland' in 2017 due to its genuine country charm.

The country experience offered to visitors is what makes the pub unique according to Mrs Colgrave.

"We have a huge dining room that has a beautiful country feel to it and our bar is full of amazing things to look at," she said.

Despite the region's economy having ups and downs, Mrs Colgrave said the hotel had a stable turnover of $1.2 million.

"Being located right next to the highway has definitely been an advantage."

If it wasn't for their love of farming, the Colgraves would have stayed business owners for longer.

"Farming takes a lot of time but we love it," Mrs Colgrave said.

"We've owned a farm in Koumala for eight years now and we have no plans to leave the area."

The selling agent for the hotel is Kent Street from Ray White - Rural Sarina.

