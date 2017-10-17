23°
$10-million not enough for Coffs landmark

NO SALE: Federation House fails to sell.
NO SALE: Federation House fails to sell. Trevor Veale
Melissa Martin
by

COFFS Harbour's landmark office building, Federation House, has failed to sell a second time.

The eight-level, 3327sqm high-rise was passed in at auction in Sydney last month, before being offered for sale by deadline private treaty, with offers closing on October 5.

A sale was not secured and the building will not remain on the market.

LJ Hooker Commercial Coffs Harbour director Troy Mitchell said offers had been made in excess of $10million for the building.

Federation House houses a strong combination of national and government tenants as well as local tenants MBT Lawyers.

CoreLogic records show the building was last sold for $2.3million in 1999.

