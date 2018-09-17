The best TV shows you’ve never seen
LET'S be honest, we've all watched an awards show and scratched our heads as a presenter announces a well-deserved gong, and an absolute stranger trots up to the stage and bangs on about a show we've never heard of.
Fear not pop culture junkies, even the most devoted TV watcher misses a beat - or show, as it were - every now and then, but that doesn't mean you need to be totally left out in the cold come awards night.
Here's our top 10 list of underrated gems that have all scored buzz at this year Emmys. If you're not watching them, you really are missing out …
THE TALE
Stars: Laura Dern, Elizabeth Debicki, Frances Conroy, Ellen Burstyn and Jason Ritter
Synopsis: Jennifer Fox (Dern) faces a host of life-altering questions after a short story from her middle school days forces her to re-examine the stories we tell ourselves in order to survive. Expect extraordinary performances from a star-studded cast.
Where can I see it: Foxtel On Demand
BARRY
Stars: Bill Hader, Henry Winkler
Synopsis: Low-level hitman Barry (Hader) ventures to the City of Angels to kill a would-be actor and gets caught up in the city's theatre scene. Yep, you really can't make this madness up, and if you love offbeat comedy, you'll also love every minute of Barry!
Where can I see it: Foxtel On Demand
THE MARVELLOUS MRS MAISEL
Stars: Rachel Brosnahan
Synopsis: Chuckles ensue when a New York housewife named Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Brosnahan) strives to become a comedienne after her husband leaves her in 1950s New York. Yep, we know it sounds corny, but it's actually utterly heartwarming and hilarious!
Where can I see it: Amazon Prime Video
MORE: Emmys predictions - who will win, who deserves to win
PATRICK MELROSE
Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugo Weaving and Jennifer Jason Leigh
Synopsis: This five-episode limited series charts the titular character's life through everything from childhood physical abuse to alcoholism, drug addiction, recovery, marriage and even fatherhood. It's not easy viewing, but Benedict Cumberbatch is superb. But when isn't he?
Where can I see it: Foxtel On Demand
BETTER THINGS
Stars: Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison and Hannah Allgood
Synopsis: The Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. co-created comedy series focuses on a single mother/actress (Adlon) raising her three children while juggling the pressure of working in Hollywood. Expect lots of laughs.
Where can I see it: Foxtel On Demand
THE AMERICANS
Stars: Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Synopsis: If you missed the headline-grabbing final season of this sensational spy saga that focuses on undercover Russian agents Philip and Elizabeth Jennings (Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell) you utterly missed out. If you never tuned in to The Americans to begin with, you've missed one of TV's best sleeper hits.
Where can I see it: Foxtel's BoxSets and Foxtel On Demand.
ATLANTA
Stars: Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry
Synopsis: Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry are sensational in this series about a Princeton drop-out who turns to music management when he discovers his cousin is on the verge of becoming the next big thing in rap.
Where can I see it: SBS On Demand
KILLING EVE
Stars: Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer
Synopsis: This cat-and-mouse chase between MI5 security officer Eve (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is funny, alarming, ridiculous - and completely addictive. Bring on season two!
Where can I see it: ABC iview
BLACK-ISH
Stars: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross
Synopsis: A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighbourhood.
Where can I see it: iTunes.
THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY
Star: Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez
Synopsis: The second instalment of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story anthology focuses on the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace by Andrew Cunanan. Darren Criss shines as the tortured serial killer, who left a trail of devastation - and many unanswered questions - in his wake.
Where can I see it: Foxtel on Demand
The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Tuesday September 18 at 10am on Foxtel's FOX8. The telecast will also be available to stream on Foxtel Now.