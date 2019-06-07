10 dumbest excuses for speeding, drink driving, drugs

LIQUEUR CHOCOLATES: Contrary to what too many motorists believe, liqueur chocolates do in fact contain alcohol.

WHEN it comes to excuses, police have heard them all.

From wanting to get a hot date into the bedroom before she changes her mind, to sudden amnesia when it comes to naming the friend who owns the drugs found in their glovebox, our police have heard the funny, the dumb and the just plain ridiculous explanations.

According to Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson, offenders come up with many reasons for speeding, drug or drink driving or carrying a weapon.

But the experienced crime prevention officer said a slick excuse won't save you over the long weekend.

"Double demerits are in place June 7th to 10th," he said.

"Police will be carrying out additional mobile and stationary RBT and RDT on main roads, back roads, and roads people think we would never patrol."

10 best (worst) excuses given to police:

1. "I wanted to get my Tinder date home before she changed her mind" (speeding)

2. "I was hungry and wanted a kebab" (speeding)

3. "I had liqueur chocolates and didn't realise they had alcohol in them" (drink driving)

4. "I'm holding them (the drugs) for a mate" (drug possession)

5. "I didn't know these were drugs" (drug possession)

6. "A lot of people (caught with cannabis) say they have self-diagnosed themselves with a medical condition and consider it to be medicine," Sen Cnst Henderson said. "When asked if they have tried to obtained a medical certificate they always say 'no'" (drug possession)

7. "People will normally say (a knife) is for self-defence, which is not a valid excuse in NSW," Sen Const Henderson said (possession of a weapon)

8. "It was granddad's gun and I kept it for sentimental reasons" (gun possession)

9. "I like to go hunting but I can't get a licence because of criminal history" (gun possession)

10. "I am too lazy to apply for for a gun licence" (gun possession).