SECOND ATTACK: 10 dead in Ohio mass shooting

Police have confirmed at least 10 people are dead following a mass shooting in Ohio, with 16 more hospitalised.

Dayton Police responded to reports of an active shooter in Dayton at around 1am local time, less than 24 hours after a gunman killed 20 people at a supermarket in Texas.

Multiple people were shot, with medics reporting critical patients in the area of East 5th Street in the Oregon District, local newspaper The Dayton Daily News reports.

According to police, the shooter is among the 10 deceased.

#BREAKING: Just getting on scene in Oregon District. Dozens of police here. Working to confirm numbers and conditions on those shot. @dayton247now pic.twitter.com/hKtaoLTJpN — Molly Reed (@MollyR247Now) August 4, 2019

Police are searching for a second possible shooter that may have left the area in a dark Jeep.

Witnesses say they saw a man dressed in black open fire with an automatic rifle, hitting up to 20 people. One witness said he heard "40 or 50" shots being fired.

Dayton local and eyewitness James Williams said the incident took place at a bar called Ned Peppers, while he was seated in front of the patio.

In a video posted to Facebook, Williams said the active shooter had an AR-15. "He came up with an AR-15, had a vest on, earmuffs, and just started blowing bullets everywhere. I'm safe, there are casualties everywhere... they've taken ambulances of people everywhere. It's awful. I've never seen anything like this before."

A Miami Valley Hospital spokesperson confirmed 16 victims from the shooting had been taken to the hospital, according to MSNBC anchor Kendis Gibson. Their ages and the extent of their injuries remain unknown.

The Oregon District is home to several nightclubs, restaurants and art galleries.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after at least 20 people were killed in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and less than a week after a gunman opened fire at a garlic festival in California, killing three people.

