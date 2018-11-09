Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the way to a fire on Kinchant Dam Road.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the way to a fire on Kinchant Dam Road. Alistair Brightman
Breaking

10 crews working to protect structures at Kinchant Dam fire

Luke Mortimer
by
8th Nov 2018 6:30 PM

UPDATE 7.45PM: Multiple fire crews are working to protect structures and contain a large bushfire that broke out this afternoon near Kinchant Dam.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said nine QFES and Rural Fire crews were at the scene of the blaze along Kinchant Dam Road and another was on its way to assist.

Details on the type of structures being protected, or the level of risk posed by the fire to residents of the area, were not available.

INITIAL: FIREFIGHTERS have been tasked to respond to a blaze reported near Kinchant Dam in the Pioneer Valley.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said two of its firefighting crews were on the way to Kinchant Dam Road at 5.15pm.

She was unable to provide more information until crews arrive at the area, about 35 kilometres south-west of Mackay.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mercury has received several phone calls from concerned Pioneer Valley residents alerted by smoke near Marian.

kinchant dam marian pioneer valley queensland fire and emergency services
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    High-speed rail link on track for NSW: Premier

    premium_icon High-speed rail link on track for NSW: Premier

    News A HIGH-speed bullet train connecting Sydney to ­regional NSW could be a reality within 50 years, as the government extends its massive infrastructure plan.

    • 9th Nov 2018 4:27 AM
    Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    premium_icon Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    News Council to stage campaign calling for RMS to revise concept design

    Not blind to bypass concerns: RMS team visits Coffs

    premium_icon Not blind to bypass concerns: RMS team visits Coffs

    News Comparing tunnels to cuttings is complicated says RMS.

    No progress on Joint Organisation request to councils

    premium_icon No progress on Joint Organisation request to councils

    News Coffs Harbour, Nambucca Shire and Clarence Valley want new JO formed

    Local Partners