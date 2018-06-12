$1 billion fund to help those who are sleeping rough

ROUGH sleepers, young people and victims of domestic violence at risk of becoming homeless on the Coffs Coast will get tailored support to find stability and improve their lives under the NSW Government's Homelessness Strategy.

The 2018/19 State Budget will commit more than $1 billion for homelessness services over the next four years to support new and existing initiatives across the state, the NSW Government has announced today.

That includes $61 million in new funding over the next four years to implement the Homelessness Strategy, with more assertive outreach services for rough sleepers, strengthened risk assessment to address the underlying complexity behind each person's homelessness and more support to maintain a tenancy.

"Last year we provided more support packages for people sleeping rough, and this year we are investing more than $9 million to provide additional transitional accommodation across the state," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"In the Coffs Harbour electorate, this funding will help people to maintain tenancies, access vital support and avoid homelessness."

Minister for Family and Community Services and Social Housing Pru Goward said the strategy will introduce assertive outreach work in more locations.

"Through outreach in the inner city, we have already been able to help more than 230 people sleeping rough into housing," Ms Goward said.

"We will continue to be proactive in the way we engage and build trust and relationships with people sleeping rough. We know we cannot rely on people coming to us - we have to go to them."

The new funding for 2018/19 includes:

$20 million for homelessness social impact investment

$10.6 million for sustaining tenancies supports

$9.1 million for additional transitional accommodation

$6.9 million for co-located homeless-health services

$6.2 million to expand Staying Home Leaving Violence to five new sites

$4.7 million for universal risk screening and supports