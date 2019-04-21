$1 million first division Lotto win unclaimed

Instead of cracking open Easter eggs, check your Lotto tickets you could be $1 million richer.

WHILE most of us were cracking Easter eggs this weekend, the Lott, Australia's official lotteries, was trying to crack the mystery surrounding 10 unclaimed division one prizes.

One first division prize is a million-dollar ticket sold at Cotton Tree News Maroochydore more than two years ago.

The ticket was sold for the December 19, 2016 for Monday's Gold Lotto draw 3618 and is still not claimed.

The winning ticket was not registered to a players card and the Lott has no way of identifying or contacting the winner.

They are urging locals to remain vigilant for any old lottery tickets they might find around the home or car this Easter.

Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said they could be anywhere from old shopping bags and fridge doors, to car gloveboxes.

"We've had past winners come forward after finding an old ticket in the back of a drawer, in the central console of their car, and at the bottom of their handbag," Ms Cooney said.

"Some players have also told us they keep tickets in their underwear drawer for safe keeping.

"Could you have any old tickets lying around at home waiting to be unearthed this Easter long weekend?

"With more than $9.2 million waiting to be united with the rightful winners, it's worth checking any old lottery tickets you might come across! You can check your tickets at any licenced lottery outlet, online at thelott.com or via the Lott app."

Unclaimed prizes across the Lott's jurisdictions as at 17 April 2019

Game Draw Draw date* Selling outlet Suburb Total prize value

Wednesday Gold Lotto 3315 22/01/2014 NewsExtra DFO Cairns Cairns, Qld $2,000,000.00

Saturday Lotto 3447 2/08/2014 Henry Deane Plaza Newsagency Sydney, NSW $400,009.97

Saturday Gold Lotto 3539 20/06/2015 Nextra Morayfield Village Morayfield, Qld $1,000,000.00

Monday Gold Lotto 3618 19/12/2016 Cotton Tree News Maroochydore, Qld $1,000,000.00

Saturday Gold Lotto 3699 31/12/2016 Lutwyche News & Gifts Lutwyche, Qld $1,347,826.09

Saturday Gold Lotto 3787 4/11/2017 Nextra Capalaba Park News Capalaba, Qld $369,059.13

Saturday Gold Lotto 3867 11/08/2018 Golden Lucky News Helensvale, Qld $671,513.12

Saturday Lotto 3891 3/11/2018 Southgate Newsagency Sylvania, NSW $441,295.45

Saturday Lotto 3905 22/12/2018 Connection Newsagency Sydney, NSW $1,018,499.24

Saturday Lotto 3905 22/12/2018 Coburg Hub Lotto Coburg, Vic $1,018,499.24

The amount of time players have to claim their prizes varies from state to state. In Queensland, people have seven years, while in New South Wales it is six years. In Victoria, people have six months to claim their prize directly from Tatts, after this time it can be claimed from the Victorian State Revenue Office.

"The biggest and oldest unclaimed prize is a $2 million win from January 2014. This winning ticket for Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3315 was purchased at NewsExtra DFO Cairns," Ms Cooney said.

"In New South Wales, two of the three unclaimed division one prizes are from entries purchased in the heart of Sydney's CBD. It makes us wonder whether these wins are to a hardworking Sydney resident or a visitor to the city.

"The sole Victorian unclaimed division prize of more than $1 million from Coburg Hub Lotto is one of our most recent additions to the list. This mysterious winner has a little over two months left to claim their prize from us.

"If you purchased an entry at any of these outlets during the days and weeks leading up to the draws in question, you could be one of our mystery winners!" Ms Cooney said.

"If you discover you're the owner of a winning ticket, phone the Lott as soon as possible on 131 868 to start the prize claim process."

The Lott recommends players register their entries to a players card so all of their prizes are secure and they can be contacted directly with the good news of a big win.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 104 so far this calendar year.