Would you have sex while your dog's in the room?

ONE in three pet owners admit to getting frisky in front of their furbaby, a new study shows.

A survey of 1600 Aussie pet owners by realestate.com.au found 30 per cent have had sex with their precious pooches or much-loved moggies in the room - a figure that is even higher for cat lovers (40 per cent).

The study found two in three cat owners and more than half of dog owners also allow their pet to sleep in bed with them.

The Pet Ownership Study collected views on renting with pets, pet ownership and the role pets play in the home.

It found renters are going to extreme lengths to secure a rental property, with one in four not disclosing their pets when applying for rental properties and a quarter hiding their furbabies during a property inspection.

More than half (53 per cent) of Queensland tenants said they would prefer a pet room-mate over a human - more than in any other state.

But in good news for renters in the Sunshine State, Queensland has the top two most pet-friendly spots in the country - Blackwater and Cooloola Cove.

In the southeast corner, Laidley Heights (between Ipswich and Toowoomba), Tamborine in the Gold Coast hinterland and Stanmore in the Moreton Bay region have the most rental properties listed as 'pet-friendly' on realestate.com.au.

About 90 per cent of Aussies believe landlords favour people without pets when selecting new tenants.

But while pets may get a bad rap with landlords, renters surveyed by realestate.com.au admit most of the wear and tear in their home is caused by humans (72 per cent).

Realestate.com.au executive general manager Andrew Rechtman said the rental market was already competitive, but the survey findings showed finding a home was an even greater struggle for pet lovers.

"Over the past 12 months, we've had more than 2.3 million searches for pet-friendly rentals on realestate.com.au," Mr Rechtman said.

"To help renters present their pet in the best light, we've launched a new 'pet profiles' tool.

"With this tool renters can now provide a bio and picture of their pet alongside their application.

"Since launching pet profiles, we've already seen more than 57,500 people add their pet to an application and we've had a really positive response from property managers and landlords."

Pet Insurance Australian spokeswoman Nadia Crighton told News Queensland many pet owners struggled with finding suitable rental accommodation for their entire family "including the furry kind".

"Finding rental accommodation that welcomes pets is no easy task," she said, adding she also knew of some owners going as far as lying about the pet living in the home.

"Sadly, many renters do hide the fact that they have a pet on the premises.

"This can cause a huge amount of continual stress and fear that the landowner will discover the pet."

A search of pet friendly rental accommodation found 457 listings for Greater Brisbane on realestate.com.au.

Last year alone, the Brisbane City Council reported 45,920 inquiries for animal permits and registration.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland chief executive Antonia Mercorella said she was supportive of landlords and tenants coming to a negotiated agreement that permitted pets in a rental property.

Ms Mercorella said data suggested there were benefits to landlords allowing pets in their investment properties, as well as the obvious benefits to tenants.

"Those households with pets tend to move less often and, due to the fact that there are fewer properties that allow pets, be less likely to break leases to move within a town," she said.

"There is also some suggestion that people with pets would be open to paying higher rents, and perhaps some version of 'pet insurance' to accommodate their furry friends."

Animal behaviourist Laura Vissaritis said the survey reinforced the bond many people share with their pets.

"There aren't many places we won't take our pets these days," she said.

"They're by our side when we're out to breakfast, at friends' houses, going shopping and,

seemingly, when we're in the bedroom.

"While sharing a bed with a dog or cat is something that can divide households, there's actually no harm in it as long as you're consistent with your behaviour."

Brisbane pet lover Anthony Wallace, 35, spent six months looking for somewhere to live with his rottweiler Kasia, but had no luck.

Mr Wallace said he did consider lying about having a dog out of desperation, but thought it would be too hard to get away with it.

"It's kind of hard to hide a rottweiler," he said.

"It's not like I can just shove her in my handbag."

He eventually found a private rental in the outer suburb of Shailer Park, which he shares with two other housemates.

"I found going through a real estate agent - even if they say pets are allowed - there's no way anyone will let you rent a house with a rottweiler," Mr Wallace said.

"They also seem to give preference to people without dogs or at least with smaller dogs."

When it comes to applying for a rental property, Mr Rechtman suggested applicants let the landlord or property manager know their pet had regular health checks, was registered and microchipped.

"You might also consider taking your pet along to an inspection," he said.

SOUTHEAST QLD'S MOST PET FRIENDLY SPOTS

1. Laidley Heights

2. Tamborine

3. Stanmore

4. Rosewood

5. Walloon

6. Laidley

7. Woodford

8. South Maclean

9. Buccan

10. Toogoolawah

(Source: Realestate.com.au, based on the suburbs with the most rental properties listed as 'pet-friendly' in past 12 months)

AUSTRALIA'S MOST PET FRIENDLY SPOTS

1. Blackwater (QLD)

2. Cooloola Cove (QLD)

3. Tallangatta (VIC)

4. Gledhow (WA)

5. Tailem Bend (SA)

6. Boddington (WA)

7. Eglinton (NSW)

8. Lockyer (WA)

9. Orana (WA)

10. Goombungee (QLD)

(Source: Realestate.com.au, based on the suburbs with the most rental properties listed as 'pet-friendly' in past 12 months)