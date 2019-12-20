$1 Aldi item people go nuts for every year

It’s an item you see everyday in supermarkets around the country but at this time of year demand for it suddenly spikes.

When it comes to Christmas groceries most of us know that turkeys and hams will be in high demand.

But it might surprise you to learn that demand extends to less exciting supermarket offerings - with carrots being incredibly sought-after products.

Aldi supplier and Zerella Fresh farmer Nico Nell said the week before Christmas, Carrots see a spike in demand.

Carrots at Aldi are a hot commodity this Christmas. Picture: Supplied

"From now until Christmas Eve, Aussie families are busily buying carrots from Aldi. In the week before Christmas, we see a 25 per cent increase in demand for our carrots," he said.

The reason? Well apart from the need for carrots in Christmas lunches Mr Nell also put the demand down to the vegetable being a popular snack for Santa's furry helpers.

"We know that Santa's reindeers' favourite snack are carrots and Santa's reindeer are particularly spoilt during their stopover in Australia," he said.

Aldi carrot supplier Nico Nel is a farmer from Zerella Fresh.

'SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY'

Also in demand in the lead up to Christmas at Aldi has been a $25 tote which comes with a concealed compartment containing a removable liquid pouch that allows drinks to be dispensed straight from the bag.

It's also reusable, meaning you can refill that bad boy to your heart's delight all summer long.

To make the tote even more palatable, it comes with a large main compartment meaning there's plenty of room for a picnic rug and food.

Unsurprisingly the bag sparked a frenzy went it first appeared in Aldi's catalogue.

The Aldi bag is only $25 and acts as a wine dispenser. Picture: Supplied.

"This is a need," one person wrote in the Aldi Mums Facebook group, while another added: "I want this for Christmas."

"Oh shut up and take my money," another comment read, while another tagged their pal and wrote: "How good would this be for movie nights!!!

Meanwhile, another tagged their partner and wrote: "I revoke on the no Christmas gifts … the self dispensing cooler bag is an essential."

The bag made similar waves on Instagram, with one person joking that it was the perfect purchase "for the stylish bogan".

"The essential item for park play dates," another wrote.