Young voices on the old airwaves

Year 2 Narranga school students on radio at CHYFM - Charlotte Rawson, Kallen Rau and Theo Holmes - with announcer Julie Moore.

REGIONAL radio has always been a great training ground for young announcers, broadcasters and disc jockeys.

These Narranga Public students, you'd have to agree though, are taking that notion to a new level at such young ages.

The seven and eight-year-old primary students are fast winning a loyal audience on Coffs Harbour's community station CHYFM of a Thursday afternoon.

"It's been great. Not alone for the students to develop their public speaking skills but to work on script writing and how to work a radio panel," Narranga public assistant principal Julie Moore said.

"CHYFM's radio station manager Becky Cole has been so helpful.

"The eight students do a number of segments.

"One student may tell a story, some tell jokes and others read out community notices.

"Fans have been ringing up to congratulate the kids and many businesses are saying they are tuning in their radios when the students take to the microphones."

Tune into to hear the Narranga Kids on CHYFM, 104.1FM on Thursdays at 2.30pm.