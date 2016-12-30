33°
News

Young relative of Ita Buttrose killed near Grafton

30th Dec 2016 8:00 AM
TRAGIC: The scene of the fatal two-car collision at Sheehys Ln, Tyndale.
TRAGIC: The scene of the fatal two-car collision at Sheehys Ln, Tyndale. Jarrard Potter

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE 12-year-old killed after the family car was hit head-on by a P-plater near Grafton was a relative of media icon Ita Buttrose.

Oscar Buttrose was travelling with his family back to Sydney after their Christmas holiday on Wednesday afternoon when their car was hit on the Pacific Hwy at Tyndale near Grafton.

Oscar was flown to Grafton Hospital, but died a short time later.

Oscar's father Michael, 47, who was driving the Hyundai iLoad mini-van, and his wife Tamara and Oscar's younger brother and sister suffered minor injuries, the Daily Telegraph reported.

All four were taken to Grafton Hospital.

The crash happened at a notorious site for serious accidents, near the Sheehys Lane intersection.

Local residents and emergency services found a devastating scene when they responded to the crash shortly after 4pm Wednesday.

One vehicle, a grey van, was left lying on its side and the highway was blocked in both directions.

The highway was reopened about 8pm Wednesday, after traffic had been diverted around the accident scene for about four hours.

The 17-year-old driver of the Mazda 6 that hit the van only suffered cuts to his legs and remains in Grafton Hospital in a stable condition, News Corp reported.

Police are investigating if the teenage driver caused the crash.

Tamara Buttrose's sister Jenny Lakajev  praised the hospital staff, and said Oscar was "beautiful, he was just a gorgeous kid" and that he loved animals and little children.

Ita Buttrose
Ita Buttrose

Michael Buttrose's father Gerald Buttrose, 93, is Ita Buttrose's uncle.

"We are all deeply distressed about Oscar's death," Ms Buttrose said last night.

The 12-year-old was due to start high school this year.

Alan Schultz, the general manager of the Northern Beaches Christian School, where Tamara Buttrose was a long-term employee, said they would rally around the family at this difficult time.

"It is absolutely devastating and we will mourn with the family."

Topics:  christmas crash editors picks general-seniors-news ita buttrose road toll tragedy

Young relative of Ita Buttrose killed near Grafton

Young relative of Ita Buttrose killed near Grafton

THE 12-year-old killed after the family car was hit head-on by a P-plater near Grafton was a relative of media icon Ita Buttrose.

Be 'oyster aware' this summer

As a consequence of more activity, oyster farms can be damaged, polluted or stolen from.

The holiday rush is potentially damaging oyster farms.

No driver you just aren't doing it right!

Yes every man's dream a mobile pool table.

What a year 2016 was for #loadfails

Extreme heatwave conditions for the North Coast

The hot weather, which is forecast to rise above 35 degrees, has health experts worried.

Temperatures are forecast to soar above 35 degrees for New Year's.

Local Partners

Fines up to $20,000 for illegal fireworks

IF YOU are thinking of putting on your own fireworks show this New Years Eve, you might want to think again.

Police to use fingerprints to identify man who died on beach

BEACH DEATH: The scene where a man's body was found floating in the water.

Police believe the man could be a local person

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Orphan's Christmas planning a grand finale

END OF AN ERA: Julie Ferguson, organiser for the Orphans Christmas party announces this year will be the last.

THERE'S no reason to be alone this Christmas thanks to an ev

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Zsa Zsa Gabor's funeral arrangements provoke controversy

Zsa Zsa Gabor's funeral arrangements provoke controversy

FREDERIC Prinz von Anhalt, Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband, has been accused of trying to make money off her funeral.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo welcomes baby boy

Chris Ivery and Eli Christopher [Instagram]

Ellen Pompeo has welcomed a third child

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is engaged

Emily Ratajkowski strips naked for 10 million fans

Emily Ratajkowski (c) Instagram

She is really getting into the stripping spirit this festive season

Jack discovers cool animal facts

Jack Yabsley stars in the new children's TV series ACE: Animal Countdown Extraordinaire.

TV presenter is having a ball in new kids’ show.

Debbie Reynolds' death sheds new light on family life

US actresses Debbie Reynolds (R) and her late daughter Carrie Fisher (L) posing at the 21th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

Fisher joked she was 'truly a product of Hollywood inbreeding'

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 Auction

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

PRIME INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX....

13 Lawson Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $1.3 Million

HUGE site in Lawson Crescent precinct. Suit development or major tenant. Rare finding with so many options. Additional key features include: - Site area...

&quot;If these walls could talkâ¦&quot;

4 Blacker Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 Auction

If these walls could talk, they would surely have some amazing tales to share. Originally constructed as "Sunnyside Maternity Hospital" it once proudly lived on...

Sunny, Spacious &amp; Secure.....

2/14 Bonalbo Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $389,000

Facing north in a self-managed complex of 2 villas, with views overlooking the adjacent bush reserve, this property stands out as being very private and spacious.

&quot;Massive family home plus granny flat&quot;

56 Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 6 3 6 $649,000 ...

From the moment you step through the front door you will be pleasantly surprised at the sheer size of this fabulous family home which also incorporates a separate...

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $945,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

New beachside home with reserve at rear...

3 Water Gum Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $745,000

This home of exceptional quality has all the pluses offering beachside location and the privacy of a nature reserve at the rear. From the moment you open the...

Simply move in and enjoy...

5 Dyer Road, Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $469,000

A meticulous renovation has just been completed and now 5 Dyer Road is ready for your occupation. Positioned in an elevated position only minutes from central...

767m2 Zoned Medium Density Residential...

244a Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $479,000

Zoned for possible uses such as units, childcare, seniors housing, churches and many more, plus very high profile area for businesses. Could achieve a rental...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $540,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

A taste of France in Bellingen

SERIOUS STYLE: Luxury touches abound in this French Provincial style home at Bellingen

A taste of France in Bellingen

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!