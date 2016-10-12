22°
News

Surfer describes moment shark attacked at Ballina beach

12th Oct 2016 1:32 PM Updated: 5:33 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 5.30pm: SURFER Scott Crump has described the moment a perfect morning surf became a nightmare when a shark attacked a man at Sharpes Beach.

Scott Crump, surfboard shaper from Sollife, was surfing at the beach this morning when the attack happened.

He said it was the most beautiful day - small waves, few surfers, no bait ball, and a lot of dolphins, a day when "it shouldn't have happened".

He was in the surf when a man on another set 30-50 metres away screamed and was thrown from his board.

"No question about it," Mr Crump said. "It was 100% a shark.

"It came up and hit the board where the fins are ... it annihilated the board ... it launched him.

"His friend yelled 'shark' and everyone got out of the water. He was really spooked because he had to swim back to his board."

Mr Crump said when they got back to the carpark he noticed rips on the back of the victim's wetsuit on his calf, and found just a couple of puncture wounds.

"I expected worse," Mr Crump said. "It was a spinout.

"He was super lucky to only get some stitches after that."
 

UPDATE: 4:30PM: Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Doug Conners responded to questions about today's shark attack.

He said, "At approximately 11.30 am this morning a 24-year old man Brunswick Heads was surfing with a couple of friends at Sharpes Beach just north of Ballina.

"It is reported he was only surfing about  20 metres from shore in shallow water when he was a hit from below and knocked off his board.

"At that stage the man realised he's been hit by a shark he was able to scramble back on his board and himself and a number of other surfers paddled their way to shore.

"The surfer realised at that stage that he had received a puncture wound to his lower right leg.

"At that stage the injured man and his friends made their way too Ballina Hospital where he received treatment for the injury.

"The man was fortunate. The board has absorbed the majority of the bite and he has received what appears to be just a puncture wound.

"Police have obtained photographs of the bite marks and will be liaising with shark experts from Primary Industries to see if they can give us any indication of the size and species of the shark involved

"Surf Life Saving were activating and immediately deployed assets on water. Their crews haven't reported any sightings since the attack.

"They will continue to patrol this afternoon and tomorrow.

"As a result of the attack, and in consultation with council and Surf Life Saving, Police have made the decision to close the beaches for a 24-hour period from 1.30PM today.

"This closure will be effective on all beaches in the Ballina Shire and police will be reassessing that at 1.30PM tomorrow afternoon.

 

 

UPDATE 2.45pm: NEWS.com are reporting a witness account of the shark incident this morning, when he saw the victim launched in the air.

The website reports surfboard shaper Scott Crump saying: "He screamed loudly and I knew something was really wrong, then his friends were calling out to everyone to paddle in."

 

UPDATE 2.30pm: POLICE media have said inquiries are continuing after a man was bitten while surfing at Ballina today.

About 11.30am, police were called to the hospital where a 25-year-old man presented with a small wound to his right lower leg.


He has told police that he had been surfing with friends for around two hours when he felt something bump his board before he fell into the water at Sharpes Beach.


The injured man made his way to hospital and was taken to Ballina Hospital by friends.


Police are working with authorities to determine what species might have bitten the man.


At this time, all beaches in the Ballina Shire have been closed for 24 hours.

 

UPDATE 2.10pm: SURF Life Saving NSW are reporting a man was surfing in a group at Sharpes beach when he was bumped by a shark shortly before midday.

Sharpes Beach was the scene of a shark attack today and has been closed while police investigate.
Sharpes Beach was the scene of a shark attack today and has been closed while police investigate. Marc Stapelberg

He was able to transport himself to hospital for further treatment.

As a result of the incident, Lifeguards, Police, and Council have closed all beaches across the area.

Warnings signs have been erected and Lifeguards will remain on-scene to alert beachgoers. People are encouraged to avoid Sharpes Beach.

Lifeguard assets including a Jet Ski from nearby Lennox Head are currently conducting a sweep of the area.

The species of the shark involved is not known and the matter has been referred to the NSW Department of Primary Industries for further investigation.

A decision on when to reopen the beaches will be made tomorrow in consultation with all stakeholders.

UPDATE 1.45pm: Ballina Shire Council wishes to advise that all beaches in Ballina Shire are closed for 24-hours following a shark encounter today Wednesday 12 October at Sharpes Beach Skennars Head.

Beach closure signage will be placed at all Ballina Shire beaches.  The community are reminded that the closures are enforceable and extend from Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head to South Ballina Beach, South Ballina.
 

UPDATE 1.30PM: A SURFBOARD rider presented himself to Ballina hospital with a single puncture wound to the leg.

There was significant damage done to the board.

A North Coast Area Health spokesman said they were minor injuries with one or two stitches and won't be admitted to hospital.

Police have shut down the beach while they investigate the incident.

INITIAL: EARLY reports of a shark attack happening at Sharpe's Beach, Skennar's Head are filtering in.

The victim seems to be okay, according to these reports.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is waiting to hear more.

More information as it comes to hand.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks, shark attack, sharpes beach

Pacific Hwy gridlocked as semi-trailer is salvaged

Pacific Hwy gridlocked as semi-trailer is salvaged

A TRUCK will be salvaged at Boambee and will require the closure of the Pacific Hwy northbound.

Surfer describes moment shark attacked at Ballina beach

Surfboard involved in a shark attack at Sharpes Beach today.

'It was a beautiful day ... it shouldn't have happened'

Task force targets Coffs welfare cheats

LOCKED ON: Taskforce Integrity will clamp down on welfare cheats in Coffs Harbour.

Taskforce Integrity targets Coffs in fraud crackdown

Year 12 work hard for future

WORKING HARD: Isaac Collins, Tarun Mill-Izard, Emily Nudd, Kathryn Langhorn, Bianca McNeill and Patrick Mullan revise.

Woolgoolga students cram HSC revision

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Bridge could be closed for four months

The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

Drop-in sessions to gauge public opinion

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

&quot;Elevated Brand New Home&quot;

95 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home with elevated views. Features include open plan living, modern kitchen with stainless...

A home that will tick all the boxes...

6 Kingfisher Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $425,000

Positioned in a quiet street with so many conveniences nearby, this level home awaits your immediate inspection. On entry, you will appreciate a large living area...

Beautifully presented and full of class, this home is a stylish abode showcasing superb finishes and attention to detail.

2 Baldwin Close, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 2 $535,000

Located in the sought after Lamberts Park Estate, is this very practical home. Designed for modern day living the home enjoys an open floor plan creating a free...

A rare offering of level vacant land in the heart of Woolgoolga!

20 Maldon Place, Woolgoolga 2456

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000 ...

Don't miss this rare opportunity to secure a generous sized level allotment to build your dream home right in the heart of Woolgoolga! Located 600 metres from the...

For the discerning buyer, this is absolute prime real estate...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,300,000 ...

There are so many reasons why this very special exclusive address is heralded as the absolute "jewel in the crown" by the privileged residents who choose to make...

This is easy-care beachside living, this is Sapphire Beach...

27 Bluewater Place, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $635,000

A short level walk from this spacious, feature-packed north facing property will see you enjoy the golden sands and sapphire blue waters of one the best beaches on...

&quot;Exudes Character &amp; Charm&quot;

95 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $429,000

Be amazed by the potential of this stunning home the moment you walk through the doors. This huge 5 bedroom home exudes character and charm and is set on a 697 sq...

Breathtaking ocean views, blue chip location, superb quality of build...

12 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Contact agent

This very special property will take your breath away given the outstanding ocean views, quality of build and a "blue chip location" in one of Coffs Harbour's...

Level living at Diggers Beach...

30 Timbertops Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $695,000 ...

An opportunity awaits to purchase a wonderful home in one of Coffs Harbour's most desired beachside locations, Timbertops Drive at Diggers Beach. On offer is a...

A place to call home...

7/7 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $330,000

Lifestyle and location collide with this beautifully presented three bedroom villa within the popular Green Garden Village complex perfect for retirement or...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream