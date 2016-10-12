Year 12 work hard for future

CURRENT Year 12 students at Woolgoolga High School set an example for future students as they buried their heads in their textbooks for the HSC exams.

Their effort was matched by teaching staff at the school, who put in an invaluable effort to help students prepare for the next coming weeks.

Principal Guy Wright thanked the dedicated teachers who generously offered their time both inside and outside of school hours to support students.

Mr Wright said the teachers worked tirelessly to prepare students for futures outside of school.

With the completion of the Academic Achievement Centre this year, between 30 and 50 students made use of it on a weekly basis to bring themselves up to speed ahead of their exams.

This commitment to education from both staff and students alike exemplified the Woolgoolga High School motto of Success Crowns Effort.

Even in the school holidays, students and teachers could be found at school working on practice exams. Highly motivated, these dedicated students created effective learning teams helped on by a healthy dose of friendly competition.

"The HSC taught me how resilient I am, and the impact goal setting can have on opportunity,” school captain Bianca McNeill said.

She was joined by budding captain Patrick Mullan and Tarun Mills-Izard, who said they were excited about what the future held for them after school.

Patrick also thanked all the teaching staff at Woolgoolga High School and said their support had been incredible.

Both principal Mr Wright and year advisor Helen Rook offered congratulations to this inspirational Year 12 and wished them the greatest of happiness and success in the future.