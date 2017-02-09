Yacht in danger at Jetty Beach, surfers to the rescue

UPDATE: The yacht was towed away from Jetty Beach to a safer location by Water Police.

Water Police and the surfers involved helped to avoid a potentially disastrous situation.

8AM: Surfers found themselves doing more than just catching waves at Jetty Beach this morning when a yacht was noticed drifting towards shore.

No one appeared to be aboard the yacht as it entered the surf zone in big swell sets.

Anxious surfers grabbed the anchor rope at the bow of the vessel and were able to tow it back out to a safer distance from the shore.

Police have been notified.