35°
Wow, how the rods have buckled

Matt Deans | 31st Dec 2016 7:00 AM
WHAT A CATCH: Sarah Meharg with a monster king fish
WHAT A CATCH: Sarah Meharg with a monster king fish

WHAT a week of prime fishing weather there has been on the Coffs Coast.

From the valley rivers to the coastal estuaries, beach gutters right out to the shelf - there's been plenty of species on the chew, or so the readers are telling us!

Out wide the mahi mahi have descended on the Coffs Coast, there are mackerel, spotty and spaniards cruising past, snapper being landed closer in, the odd whiting and salmon off the beaches, and, of course, plenty of yellowfin bream, flathead, trevally in the estuaries without forgetting some hard fighting bass in the freshwater reaches.

The entries to the Advocate's relaunched Fish of the Week competition have been just as plentiful, but there could be just one winner.

Sarah Meharg with a 1.45m king fish was selected by the judges to have landed the catch of the week.

Sarah wins a pair of Mangrove Jacks sunglasses and a cap from BrightEyes Coffs Harbour.

Photos
Well done on the win.

An honourable mention also goes to Cooper Lamb, 7, who on his first bass expedition ... wait for this ... landed a 45cm Aussie bass.

What an effort. Some bass fishos, myself included, have spent a lifetime trying to jag a bass over 40cm.

Cooper landed his trophy fish on a surface lure and after a quick snap was able to let the fish go to fight another day. Top effort.

Fish of the Week will run in Saturday's Advocate over summer.

To enter share a picture of your prime catch with us via Facebook or email editor@coffscoastadvocate.com.au. Send in your shots before Wednesday afternoon when the judging panel convenes to marvel at your catches.

The winner will be contacted and we'll publish the best entries on Saturdays.

NSW competition code: LTPM/16/00786. T&Cs online.

Coffs Coast Advocate
From the valley rivers to the coastal estuaries, beach gutters right out to the shelf - there's been plenty of fish on the chew.

