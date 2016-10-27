Working for the ultimate gift

Mullaway primary students have been doing home chores to raise money for eye surgery.

KIDS helping kids, raising money to restore the eyesight of a child in a developing country.

Mullaway Public School teacher Deb Gentle has initiated a challenge set for a big future.

Students of the school were required to do jobs at home to earn gold coins.

The money raised will be combined to raise the $25 needed to restore the sight of a child in a developing country through the Fred Hollows Foundation.

"I can't believe there's people in the world that are blind for the sake of $25," Ms Gentle said.

Ms Gentle started the idea originally in her own classroom, and soon had the whole school participating.

In one week, the students raised $335, resulting in enough money to restore the eyesight of 13 children.

It is an opportunity for children to develop empathy, compassion and appreciation, Ms Gentle said.

Inspired by the movie Pay It Forward, the next step of the challenge is to pass it on to another group.

Groups can range from a classroom, sporting team, workplaces, family groups, social, educational or recreational organisations.

If you'd like to join the Spread the Light with the Gift of Sight initiative, contact Deb Gentle on 6654 0521 or visit Spread the light with the gift of sight North Coast on Facebook.