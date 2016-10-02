25°
Work on next section of Pacific Hwy upgrade to begin

2nd Oct 2016 7:00 PM

A GIANT step on the Pacific Hwy upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale is set to be taken.

This month will see the beginning of work that will see 1.4 million cubic metres of earth and rock moved along the 35km section in preparation for major work to start next year.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Deidre Randell from RMS and Page MP Kevin Hogan dig the first soil on for the Glenugie to Tyndale Pacific Highway build.
Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Deidre Randell from RMS and Page MP Kevin Hogan dig the first soil on for the Glenugie to Tyndale Pacific Highway build. Contributed

New South Wales Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Duncan Gay said contractor Seymour Whyte would carry out the work.

"The works will include clearing, erosion and sediment controls, drilling and blasting of about 500,000 cubic metres of rock, as well as installing animal fencing," Mr Gay said.

"The fencing will be installed along the route to minimise the impact of the upgrade on sensitive environmental communities."

> > > Click here to see video of concept design of the Glenugie to Tyndale section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade

The stretch of road will begin at the north end of the Glenugie upgrade which opened to traffic in February 2012.

From there the divided road heads east through the Pillar Valley before tracking east of Tucabia and Tyndale before joining the current Pacific Hwy route just north of Tyndale.

Pacific Hwy sections due to open in 2017:
Halfway Creek to Glenugie (12km)
Arrawarra to Halfway Creek (14km)
Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads (20km)
Kundabung to Kempsey (14km)
Oxley Hwy to Kundabung (23km)

