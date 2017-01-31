New roof for fire damaged facility

Biomass Solutions Roofing : Work is underway today to install a new roof on the Biomass Solutions facility after last year's fire.

AFTER fire tore through the Biomass Solutions plant on Englands Rd in July last year, work has today commenced to get the building up and running again.

The process has seen a specialised mobile mill bought on site by BlueScope Lysaght to lay new roofing.

The mill is the only one in Australia and able to roll any length of roofing sheet, projecting them directly onto the roof.

BlueScope Lysaght branch manager, Shane Fernie said "it's an extensive project with 20 tonnes of perlons needing replacement and around 5,000 square metres of roofing."

Sheets will be rolled out in the next few days followed by a couple of weeks completing the roof.

Biomass Solutions manager Alex Guise said "it's a big day for us to get it all underway."

"We were hopeful initially to get something up and running a little bit quicker but the damage was far worse than what we first thought, particularly relating to the roof and electrical works," Mr Guise said.

Fire breaks out at Biomass Solutions: A fire breaks out at Coffs Harbour's Biomass Solutions Facility

Biomass have used local people to help get the job done with Steeling roofing installing the roof and bluescope lysaght supplying the product.

"Wherever possible we've used local people," said Mr Guise.

Mr Guise said the biosolids that are currently being produced and stored at the Coffs Harbour treatment plant normally come to the Biomass site and hope to reduce the impacts on the community concerning smell as soon are functioning.

Biomass Solutions are expecting a finishing date of mid April where they will be able to start functioning again.