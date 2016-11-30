Work buggy stolen from golf course

STOLEN: Police are appealing to public in relation to a Kawasaki work vehicle stolen from a Bonville golf course.

POLICE are seeking the assistance of the public in relation to a stolen work vehicle from a golf course in the Bonville area.

The green Kawasaki vehicle was stolen between Monday 5pm and Tuesday 5.50am.

The vehicle is unable to be registered. Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command urge the public to keep a look out for the vehicle around the Coffs/Clarence region.

If you see the vehicle, or have any information about its whereabouts phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799.