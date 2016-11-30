28°
News

Work buggy stolen from golf course

Keagan Elder
| 30th Nov 2016 10:26 AM
STOLEN: Police are appealing to public in relation to a Kawasaki work vehicle stolen from a Bonville golf course.
STOLEN: Police are appealing to public in relation to a Kawasaki work vehicle stolen from a Bonville golf course.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE are seeking the assistance of the public in relation to a stolen work vehicle from a golf course in the Bonville area.

The green Kawasaki vehicle was stolen between Monday 5pm and Tuesday 5.50am.

The vehicle is unable to be registered. Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command urge the public to keep a look out for the vehicle around the Coffs/Clarence region.

If you see the vehicle, or have any information about its whereabouts phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs clarence local area commmand stolen property stolen vehicle

Breakfast of champions

Breakfast of champions

SUPPORTING men and women who have been part of rugby league, the North Coast Men of League will be holding its race day breakfast at a new location.

French connection to cleaner coastline

ACTION: Jordan, Clement and Aurelien, of Ocean Cleaner'zh, doing their part for the marine environment and our beaches.

Researching marine debris on Coffs Harbour beaches.

Council rakes in $61 million extra

COFFS City Council raked in $237 million last financial year

Teacher strike looms: 2000 schools thrown into chaos

New teachers begin on a salary of $49,647

Local Partners

Blueberry farmer one of Australia's best

Local farmer and AIH Student of the Year sees a bright future for blueberries on the North Coast.

Clear your schedule and get eating: It's National Cake Day!

Baskin-Robbins Ballina franchise partner Michelle Eggins is ready for today's National Cake Day.

Get your slice of carrot cake, chocolate cake or ice cream cake

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

IT'S not every day you find thousands of people in Rankins Springs. But then it's not every day Hamish and Andy come to town.

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

Impressive home with amazing ocean views

7 Stefan Close, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $749,000

Located in the ever popular "Emerald Heights Estate" and one of the most sought after streets, is this completely renovated, move in ready home. The home is...

Jetty townhouse - Brand New

2/55 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $589,000

Located on the banks of the Coffs creek estuary the exciting new "Azure" complex is set to redefine luxury townhouse living at the Jetty. Situated in the highly...

Free standing home in the Jetty...

33 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

Wow, what a rare find! A free standing home in the heart of the Jetty with plenty of room to add your personalized touches! The sought after location ensures you...

Seeking the idyllic country lifestyle, want peace and tranquillity yet still close to all the convenience of town...

19 Parkwood Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 6 $749,000

...then we have found the home for you! Set on approximately 3 acres, with State Forest as two of your boundaries, this appealing home will cater to all your needs...

Renovated cottage on the CBD fringe

16 Prince James Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $369,000

Located only moments from the main street, CBD, shops and marina that Coffs Harbour is famous for, you will find this cute cottage that has seen a recent...

Inner city charmer on a 922sqm allotment

50 Shephards Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 $385,000

Now this is a real charmer close to the city CBD and it offers many possibilities. The home itself is a two-bedroom cottage with hardwood timber floors, with a...

CBD 4-5 bed Cottage

12 Korff Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $425,000

Situated on a level 1593sqm right in the heart of the Coffs Harbour CBD this property represents an outstanding opportunity to cash in on the land allotment, the...

Renovate or Redevelop.... the choice is yours!

12 Bellingen Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 Auction

This centrally located 816sqm 2 block is Zoned R3 Medium Density Residential and has rear lane access, making it ideal for a range of development opportunities...

Spacious beachside family home!

8 Nardie Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 Buyers Guide...

There's a reason why only four properties in this street have been offered to the market in the past five years! Consider the superb location, the easy stroll to...

Like brand new!

11/65-67 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $389,000

Centrally positioned amid 90km of pristine beaches and breathtaking escarpments that is the Coffs Coast is 65-67 Boultwood Street, Park Beach's recently completed ...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!