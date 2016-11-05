Woopi riding waves

POWERING THROUGH: Woolgoolga pushes through the surf at South West Rocks in the third round of the North Coast Surf Boat Series.

WOOLGOOLGA has crept its way into second place of the 2016/17 North Coast Surf Boat Series, but it still faces a battle against the swell.

It now sits 36 points clear of Coffs Harbour (119) in the overall standings on 155 points and kept the strong competition between the two clubs alive and well.

Woolgoolga sits behind Kempsey on 204 points.

But Woolgoolga boat captain Trevor Clarke said there was a still a long way to go as the series is just a third of the way through.

"There is plenty more to go,” he said.

"That was only round three, there's 10 rounds.”

Clarke said the final round would be held at Woolgoolga in February.

In the third round of the series held at South West Rocks last weekend, Woolgoolga powered into second despite the less than favourable conditions.

Clarke said the conditions were very flat so offered very little for his team mates to work with.

"It was just all rowing, no waves,” he said.

It was in the masters divisions Woolgoolga really shone at the weekend.

The Woopi masters women's team, Berrylicious, finished second in its competition to collect nine points and finish just three points behind series leader Kempsey.

The masters 160s team also showed its experience to finish third in the eight team competition.

The Woolgoolga masters 160s team won eight points in the third round, just behind South West Rocks on nine and Kempsey on 11.

Clarke said the Woolgoolga team boasted a lot of experienced talent.

"We've been very strong,” he said.

"We've had lots of success over the years.

"We've been very strong in the state titles and Australian titles.”

Clarke said the last time Woolgoolga had won the North Coast Surf Boat Series was two seasons ago.

But Clarke said the club had experienced a shortfall in club numbers which had affected its results in a number of divisions as team mates had to back up in a number of events.

Clarke said there was a particular shortage in the number of junior members which he hoped would change soon.

"We've got plenty of master rowers, we want to encourage more younger ones,” he said.

Coffs Harbour boat captain Paul Worland said his team also faced a similar issue to Woolgoolga.

"We don't have any junior teams,” he said.

But Worland said Coffs Harbour's women's team boasted a lot of strength after they finished second.

"Our women should take out the competition,” he said.

Worland said Coffs Harbour had planned to train up ahead of the next round at Scotts Head, near Macksville, on November 19-20, to try and close the gap with Woopi.

He said he also hoped the swell would pick up to offer his boaters more options.

"We're hoping for bigger waves (at Scotts Head),” he said.

"We must be due for some soon.”

In the Whale Cup, Kempsey leads followed by Wauchope, Woopi, Coffs Harbour and Red Rock.