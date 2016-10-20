Woolgoolga proving the best

Lakeside Caravan park, park staffer Ryhs Tolhurst with a crew of happy campers at the park's beach front bar be cue area Woolgoolga. 18 October 2016

YOU'D be hard pressed to find a better holiday park than that in your own backyard.

Woolgoolga's very own Lakeside Holiday Park has been awarded best Holiday Park North Coast for 100 sites or fewer.

The award was announced in Sydney, at the 2016 Caravan and Camping Industry Association NSW Awards of Excellence.

CCIA president Theo Whitmont said the park was in a beautiful destination and provided a great Aussie holiday.

"Woolgoolga Lakeside Holiday Park is a beautiful destination for anyone looking to escape and

enjoy a great Aussie holiday," Mr Whitmont

said.

He also acknowledged the park's environmental care for the property and its surroundings.

"Woolgoolga Lakeside Holiday Park, with its beach and lake frontage, has a true commitment to providing an environmentally responsible destination and maintaining the natural environment," he said.

The pet-friendly park has seen strong growth in the past two years, resulting in its improvements to local public reserves and park facilities.

Park Beach Holiday Park in Coffs Harbour had a win as well at the awards night, taking home the Best of the Best NSW Holiday Park/Resort and Best North Coast for more than 100 sites.

Mr Whitmont said the Woolgoolga Lakeside Holiday Park and Park Beach Holiday Park were two reasons the North Coast of NSW was such a popular holiday destination.

For more information or to book your next holidays, coffscoastholidayparks. com.au or freecall

1800 200 555.