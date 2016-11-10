Women cricketers vie for chance to play for Australia in Coffs

IN CHARGE: Commonwealth Bank Southern Stars captain Meg Lanning will lead Australia out against South Africa in the upcoming ODI series.

THE final two games of the women's ODI series between the Southern Stars and South Africa to be held in Coffs Harbour will act as a battleground for in-form Women's National Cricket League players.

For the first three games, to start on November 18 at Canberra's Manuka Oval, a 13-player squad has been named for the Commonwealth Bank Southern Stars.

The squad includes Meg Lanning (c), Alex Blackwell (vc), Kristen Beams, Nicole Bolton, Rene Farrell, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Elyse Villani.

It was reported by cricket.com.au that off-spinner Erin Osborne and teenage pace bowler Lauren Cheatle were missing from the named squad.

Contracted Southern Star players Osborne and Cheatle, and others in the Women's National Cricket League, could come into contention for the last two matches of the series to be played C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The first three ODIs of the series will count towards the ICC Women's Championship.

Australia v South Africa women's ODIs

November 18 - Manuka Oval, Canberra

November 20 - Manuka Oval, Canberra

November 23 - North Sydney Oval, Sydney

November 27 - C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour

November 29 - C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour