A WOMAN was hit by a vehicle in Coffs Harbour this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the woman, believed to be in her early 60s, was hit about 10.30am on Orlando St.

The spokesman said the woman complained of suffering injuries to her neck and chest.

She was transported to Coffs Base Hospital by ambulance.