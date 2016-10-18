Winning team

MARTIN Hassenpflug stood in front of Sébastien Ogier's Volkswagen Polo R WRC. He's the only man who can stop the now four-time World Rally Champion.

It's his job. Hassenpflug is the Frenchman's car controller. It is he who guides him and his number one machine to a halt.

That happens hundreds of times in a season, but the title-clinching finish of the Rally of Spain was that bit more special.

Ogier beamed through the windscreen, Hassenpflug grins back. They've done that world champion thing again.

For the fourth time the superstar from Gap has demolished all before him and clinched the FIA World Rally Championship for drivers with two rounds remaining.

"I have known him since he came to the team, since he started with us at the end of 2011. I'm the only person who has done every rally with him,” Hassenpflug said.

The pair head to the Coffs Coast as world champions.