Win an A-League experience

THE Newcastle Jets will roar into Coffs Harbour next week bringing football fans more than just the city's first ever A-League W-League double header against Melbourne City.

To celebrate the city's first top flight competition matches, The Coffs Coast Advocate and the Jets' community partner Greater Bank are offering four lucky locals the ultimate sideline experience. Click here to enter.

Australia's greatest Socceroo Tim Cahill will also be part of a big week of football on the Coffs Coast and the Jets will hold an open training session and skills clinic at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on the Australia Day morning from 9.30am to 11am.

"As the team is based in Northern NSW the Jets are really excited to be bringing a home game to Coffs for our local fans and other community members," Jets' CEO Lawrie McKinna said.

"The open training session will be a great opportunity to see the players train and meet them afterwards for autographs.

"Day before game training sessions are normally closed but we want to have the chance to engage with the local community and let young local players meet our players."

Thanks to Greater Bank, the first 100 people through the gates will receive a free bacon and egg roll cooked by the Coffs Harbour Lions.

Greater Bank Coffs Harbour branch manager Kylie Deans said the bank, in association with the Advocate, was also offering four lucky locals a money can't buy game experience.

"As a customer owned bank our focus is on community so we are helping our community get the most from this special football match as well as to help the Jets better connect with the Mid North Coast community," Kylie said.

Soccer fans have the chance to win one of two double passes that include special on pitch sideline seating, refreshments and a post match meeting with Lawire McKinna and the Jets players.

Newcastle Jets V Melbourne City

Newcastle Jets arrive at Coffs Harbour airport

When: Wednesday

Time: Fly Pelican flight - 2pm

Newcastle Jets Coffs Harbour Open Training Session

When: Thursday, (Australia Day)

Time: 9:30am - 11:00am

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium

Newcastle Jets vs. Melbourne City:

Westfield W-League Rd 14 and Hyundai A-League Rd 17

When: Friday

Kick-off: 5:20pm (Women) and 7:50pm (Men)

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium

Social Media tags: #NEWvMCY #ALeague #WLeague