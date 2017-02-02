Will the coastal changes affect you?

PROPERTY owners with homes located in new coastal zone areas are up in arms about unfair terms when it comes to renovating or future work on their homes.

The Coastal Management State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) aims to integrate and improve current coast related SEPPs and ensure future coastal development is appropriate and sensitive to our coastal environment and maintain public access to beaches and foreshore areas.

The policy seeks to protect the unique features of the NSW coastal environment by ensuring development is appropriate and suitably located, there is a consistent and strategic approach to coastal planning and management and a clear assessment framework for development proposed with in the coastal zone.

Lynn Lollback from NSW Coastal Alliance Coffs Harbour said "the NSW Government has embarked on a land grab program of resuming coastal properties without compensation to their owners based on threats of sea level rise and using councils to do its dirty work."

Woolgoolga resident Eddie Broomfield whose property is located where they are passing legislation said this will mean home owners won't be able to do renovations or work on homes in the zones.

"I've been fortunate and have done a lot of renovations a few years ago so I'm not directly affected by it but my neighbours are and anyone else in the zones," said Woolgoolga resident Eddie Broomfield whose property is located where they are passing legislation.

