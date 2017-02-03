31°
Will pedals into tough season start

Keagan Elder
| 3rd Feb 2017 6:00 AM
GUNNING IT: Will McClennon, 15, will compete in the Junior Track National Championships in Sydney before racing in Belgium.
GUNNING IT: Will McClennon, 15, will compete in the Junior Track National Championships in Sydney before racing in Belgium.

CYCLING: Will McClennon, 15, will get into gear for the road racing season in the velodrome.

But this will be no easy feat, as the Coffs Harbour Cycle Club cyclist will line up against the country's best in the Junior Track National Championships and race for New South Wales.

The Sawtell rider already boasts an Australian title but in the under-15 time trial championships.

He said he will aim to at least finish in the top 10 when he competes in the individual pursuit, team pursuit, scratch race and points race over February 22-25 in Sydney.

But he really wants to finish in the top five.

This should bring him up to speed ahead of the road racing season, which starts in mid-March.

Once again, Will won't tackle this lightly.

He will then pack his bags and head to Belgium for six weeks of racing with the SPIE-Vouter Douterloigne cycling team in May.

"They always love the Australians coming over,” he said.

"They reckon we're tough racers.”

It will his first time racing overseas.

Will started racing about four years ago, picking up the sport from his father, Rob, a former road cyclist.

Topics:  coffs coast sport coffs harbour cycle club cycling junior track national championships will mcclennon

