Wild weather a focus of Coffs conference

Damage to the Coffs Harbour International Marina during the east coast low earlier this year.

THE local example of how a series of east coast lows can challenge coastal communities will be a special focus of Australia's longest running coastal management conference to be held in Coffs Harbour next week.

The conference at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort from next Wednesday will bring together more than 250 delegates who are interested in, or working within, the field of coastal and estuary management research, education and service provision and policy.

In addition there will be representatives from government, user groups and community volunteer organisations.

Among the keynote speakers will be Rob Stokes, the NSW Planning Minister, who will address the conference next Friday.

"The recent series of east coast lows that wreaked such havoc on Sydney's Northern Beaches and Coffs Harbour's marina has really focused widespread attention on the challenges that all coastal communities - including Coffs Harbour - face in managing and adapting to the changes that nature can throw at us,” said the council's director of sustainable communities, Chris Chapman.

Conference delegates will be given opportunities to network with politicians, scientists, academics, environmental managers and stakeholders on all aspects of coastal zone management and the major issues affecting coastal communities.

The conference will cover coastal reforms, management and planning, applying science, technology and innovation, "the social coast: communities, consultation and education”, connected coastal systems and east coast lows.