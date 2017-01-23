Why people are saying 2017 is the hardest ever Hottest 100

Flume - Never Be Like You is being favoured to win Triple Js Hottest 100.

MOST years you just know that handful of killer tracks that rightfully deserve the mantle of song of the year on Triple J's Hottest 100.

When you're considering winners there's the likes of Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana in 1991, Zombie - The Cranberries in 1994, Wonderwall - Oasis 1995, Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Jet in 2003, Sex on Fire - Kings of Leon in 2008, Somebody That I Used to Know - Gotye featuring Kimbra in 2011 and Riptide by Vance Joy in 2013.

All songs for a memorable playlist.

A look to the history of the Australia Day ritual and there has always been a leaning towards Aussie artists by the Triple J punters who vote especially because its played out on Australia Day.

Hottest 100 over the years: Triple Js Hottest 100 over the years.

The year 2015 certainly proved a surprise packet to many with Talk is Cheap - Chet Faker winning the crown while the worldwide sensation Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars finished in sixth.

You couldn't have asked for a better result an Aussie seizing Australia Day and after all no doubt Uptown Funk suffered from radio overkill.

But what about last year, in case you forgot #1 was of course The Rubens - Hoops, which trumped King Kunta by Kendrick Lamar - say what?

Maybe we missed too much of Saturday morning Rage or our so called brain-trust of music gurus had a few too many last Australia Day anyway we had to consult Google for the result.

So what about this year?

It's probably unfair that social media is abuzz with a chorus of people singing from the same song sheet that after the great music of the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s the well of great music would eventually run dry.

The keyboard warriors may have forgotten about great Gen Y talents like Ed Sherran right?

Or what about Harley Edward Streten, known professionally as Flume, the Australian record producer, musician and DJ who is tipped to take out the Hottest 100 in 2017 with Never Be Like You featuring Kai.

Flume : Never Be Like You feat. Kai

And how about Amy Shark the brooding song writer, filmmaker, producer who can be found recording in her sun-drenched little house on the Gold Coast.

Her song Adore, filmed in her bedroom, is also among the most favoured by fans ahead of Australia Day.

Amy Shark : Adore.

Then of course, there's Starboy - the Weeknd and Jungle - Tash Sultana.

The Weeknd: Star Boy

Believe (Like a Version) - DMAs or Thick as Thieves - Temper Trap.