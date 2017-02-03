31°
News

Who is dinosaur boy? T-rex roams the coast's streets

Jasmine Minhas
| 3rd Feb 2017 4:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NO, you're not crazy - a dinosaur really has been wandering the streets of the Coffs Coast.

Fast becoming known as the Coramba mascot, the enigma that is dinosaur boy, aka Reginald the Dinosaur, is on the sole mission to spread laughter and joy among locals.

The cheerful dino that towers at more than six feet tall is the brainchild of a 12-year-old boy but the face beneath the costume remains a mystery for now.

"Some people don't know what to think, they just wonder and start laughing. A lot of people will come up and tell me I'm doing a good job," he said.

"I got the suit as a Christmas present and was dared to go out and stand on the side of the street. I noticed how many people were smiling and becoming a lot happier so I decided to start doing it more often and go out to different places."

His mother couldn't be more proud of her son and his mission.

"I love the reaction and the way he's going out and spreading joy," she said.

"He said to me, 'Mum, I love seeing how happy people get.'

"Everyone at Coramba loves it, people say he's brought excitement out there to the village."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coramba mascot dinosaur boy happiness reginald the dinosaur t-rex

Swamp tales at Bunker Gallery

Swamp tales at Bunker Gallery

IF YOU'VE ever chuckled over Ding Duck or Wart & Mort you'll need no introduction to the works of Gary Clark.

Look back at the way we once lived at Orara Museum

REFLECTIONS OF THE PAST: Volunteer Wilma Towells with some of the Glenreagh museum's collection of green Depression-era glass.

MUSEUM full of historic objects mapping the evolution of the area.

Changes are under way

ENTRANCE UPGRADE: Customers will see the Ritchies IGA/Westpac Bank entrance transform.

Park Beach Plaza entrance upgrade has begun.

Six-storey apartment plan riles residents

OPPOSED RESIDENTS: Shelley Kendall and her son, Dee Rogers, Peter O’Brien, John Nevell and Warren Grimshaw.

Residents say apartment block will claim their views

Local Partners

'Every week a bonus' for Lismore couple

'I never imagined anything like this would ever happen to us.'

Look back at the way we once lived at Orara Museum

REFLECTIONS OF THE PAST: Volunteer Wilma Towells with some of the Glenreagh museum's collection of green Depression-era glass.

MUSEUM full of historic objects mapping the evolution of the area.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Swamp tales at Bunker Gallery

IF YOU'VE ever chuckled over Ding Duck or Wart & Mort you'll need no introduction to the works of Gary Clark.

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Immenence have a produced a new sound and a new album. Photo Contributed

"I've lost count over how many times we started over.”

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Kylie Minogue was reportedly suspicious of Joshua Sasse’s relationship with glamorous Spaniard Marta ­Milans. Picture: Instagram

Kylie breaks off engagement with fiance over suspicions he cheated

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

Broadcast legend John Laws has used his golden tonsils to blast Steve Price.

The colleagues have been at war for more than a decade.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

Two adjoining sites! Dual-frontage R4 zoned on the CBD fringe!

102 Albany Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $875,000 ...

An enviable lifestyle, thriving commercial precinct and vibrant cafÃ© culture define the central hub of Coffs Harbour. With projects such as the new Coffs Central...

Charming three bedroom home

12 Halpin Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $399,000

Don't let the modest streetscape fool you. This elevated 3 bedroom timber cottage hides a captivating character and charm within. The split level design and high...

Leafy cul-de-sac - elevated to catch a breeze...

3a Ascot Place, Korora 2450

House 4 2 3 $659,000

You and your family will love the location and layout of this resort style home sitting in the leafy dress circle location of Korora. Enjoy high pitched ceilings...

Nature lovers paradise at Safety Beach!

30 Lake View Avenue, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 Auction

You'll love the position of this property located towards the peak of Lake View Avenue. A mere 250 metres walk to the beach for swimming, fishing or lazing in the...

New beach estate, new home under construction

33 Waterways Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $559,000

This magnificent north facing home in is only 3 minute drive to Sandy Beach and 5 min from shopping and Restaurants. Under construction and carefully planned by...

Anyone for golf?

17 Bellingen Street, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $629,000

Walking distance to everything, and just a pitching wedge from the golf course and the beautiful Kalang River beyond, round the corner from Anchor's wharf, down...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 $629,000

This beautifully designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

But wait... There&#39;s more!

5 Doncaster Place, Hyland Park 2448

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Sure, this three bedroom, double garage, rendered brick and tile home is pretty special with its lounge, dining and entertaining deck all enjoying views of the...

Beach at Your Door Step

2 Diggers Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $869,000

Diggers Beach family home presented in A1 condition, main home is recently renovated throughout, the front entertainment deck has an ocean view and captures the...

The pinnacle of Woolgoolga Headland living

Lot 1 - 40 Ocean Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 5 3 2 Price Guide $1.75m...

Welcome to 40 Ocean Street, this property has been perfectly positioned on its headland allotment, in the picturesque seaside community of Woolgoolga. This...

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Rental Homes Harder To Find

HARD TO FIND: The rental market has tightened on the Coffs Coast

Rentals fall short

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!