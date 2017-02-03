Who is dinosaur boy? T-rex roams the coast's streets

NO, you're not crazy - a dinosaur really has been wandering the streets of the Coffs Coast.

Fast becoming known as the Coramba mascot, the enigma that is dinosaur boy, aka Reginald the Dinosaur, is on the sole mission to spread laughter and joy among locals.

The cheerful dino that towers at more than six feet tall is the brainchild of a 12-year-old boy but the face beneath the costume remains a mystery for now.

"Some people don't know what to think, they just wonder and start laughing. A lot of people will come up and tell me I'm doing a good job," he said.

"I got the suit as a Christmas present and was dared to go out and stand on the side of the street. I noticed how many people were smiling and becoming a lot happier so I decided to start doing it more often and go out to different places."

His mother couldn't be more proud of her son and his mission.

"I love the reaction and the way he's going out and spreading joy," she said.

"He said to me, 'Mum, I love seeing how happy people get.'

"Everyone at Coramba loves it, people say he's brought excitement out there to the village."