Where can you fly to from Coffs for less than $70

GOING CHEAP: There are select Tigerair discounted flights from Coffs Harbour available in the airline's Australia Day specials.

BE QUICK and book a cheap Tigerair flight before its Australia Day special ends.

You could fly to Melbourne for just $69 one way between February 15 and March 20 or May 5 and June 28.

For an even cheaper airfare, you could take off to Sydney for $45 between February 20 and March 20.

Other discounted destinations include the Gold Coast, Whitsunday Coast, Brisbane, Perth, Cairns, Adelaide, Darwin and Hobart.

Some destinations include two sets of travel dates from February to March and April to June, and include public holidays such as Anzac Day on Tuesday, April 25 and the Queen's Birthday on Monday, June 12.

For these cheap prices you just get a seat and can take aboard up to 7kg carry-on luggage. Seat selection, meals and drinks, and checked baggage cost extra.

The Tigerair Australia Day sale ends on noon Thursday.

For more information, visit the Tigerair website.