Wheelchair athletes rolling success on centre court

SMASHING: Players entered in the Key Employment Northern NSW Wheelchair Tennis tournament get into the swing of the event played at Westside Tennis Club.

FORMER paralympic silver medallist David Johnson took out the singles title at the Key Employment Northern NSW Wheelchair Tennis tournament.

A record 14 wheelchair athletes rolled up to the even with a total of 24 matches played at Westside Tennis Club across the weekend.

Johnson defeated number two seed Peter McClintock (Mooloolaba) for the event.

In a tightly-contested final, the Tweed Heads based Johnson prevailed 8-6.

However McClintock did have his victory over Johnson and partner Ben Baker of Brisbane in the doubles final, taking out the title 6-4 with partner Lisa Edwards of Brisbane.

Johnson was the headline entry for this year's tournament with a 15-year international wheelchair tennis career including his silver medal in doubles at the Sydney 2000 Games and world number one ranking in doubles and number six in singles.

The tournament coincided with the official opening on Saturday of the new wheelchair friendly hardcourt opened by Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser.

The culmination of a community effort driven by Allan Pade of The Harbour Tennis Academy to secure funding grants for the court and encourage people of all abilities to enjoy the game of tennis.