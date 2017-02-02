What's on for the weekend . .

Live theatre

TAKE in Sylvia at the Planto tonight. This light-hearted comedy presented by SeaCrest Productions features a bevy of local actors and lots of laughs. Starts 8pm. Tickets at venue, online plantationhotel.com or phone 0401 685 492.

Makin' music

PINK Zinc is a collaboration featuring some of the east coast's hottest young musicians, all of who hail from the Northern Rivers. They play covers of all the hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and now. Pier Hotel tonight 8-11.30pm.

Kickin' Karaoke

RELEASE your inner rock child or belt out a ballad at the Coffs Hotel tonight. All welcome to get on the mike and make it happen.

Paddle promenade

CANOE, kayak and stand-up paddle board hire. Fun for all the family. Get 10% off your hire when you dine at Mangrove Jacks first. To organise a canoe or kayak hire, phone 6652 5517 or book and pay online at mangrovejackscafe.com.au.

Family freebie

NEWCASTLE Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars is back for another season at Coffs Showground. Take in a family feature Zootopia on the big screen tonight from 5.30pm to 10pm. This is a free event with some fantastic family entertainment and activities before the movie screens from sundown. Details newcastlepermanent.com.au

Sunday sesh

HEAD to the Hoey Moey for the Sunday sesh from 3.30pm, this week featuring Taxi Ride. The original line-up is back together and the harmonies will blow you away. Tickets $10. Details visit hoeymoey.com.au.

Sunday at the movies

SEE what all the Oscar buzz is about. View La La Land at 10.30am or Lion at 10am, 3.40pm, 6.15pm and8.50pm. Trailers and tickets at eventcinemas.com.au.

Walking for pleasure

HEAD to Park Beach Surf Club car park tomorrow at 5pm and walk the coastal pathways and along the beach before enjoying a social drink (optional). All welcome to join. Enquiries phone 0408 327 434.

Beach clean-up

SUPPORT the Sea Shepherd marine debris campaign by joining in the beach clean-up on Sunday. Meet at 10am in the car park adjacent to Park Beach reserve. Details visit Coffs Harbour Marine Debris Facebook page.