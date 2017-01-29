31°
WHAT'S ON: 10 good-time tips for Coffs & Clarence

Belinda Scott | 29th Jan 2017 1:00 AM
BACK A WINNER: Happy punters enjoying the Yamba Cup Day last year. Blues, Brews and BBQs is the theme for 2017.
BACK A WINNER: Happy punters enjoying the Yamba Cup Day last year. Blues, Brews and BBQs is the theme for 2017. Jarrard Potter

AS JANUARY turns into February, everyday life returns to normal after the summer break - school is back on January 30 and TAFE classes.

U3A talks and finally university lectures begin again for the year as February rolls to its shortened end.

Sporting clubs rev up their activities and the Clarence Valley's regattas see sailors and rowers with every excuse to be on the water.

If some days prove hot and sweaty on land, air conditioned art galleries and theatres offer a cool culture fix and a respite from the stress of shopping centres.

1. COFFS HARBOUR REGIONAL GALLERY

IMMERSE yourself in local indigenous talent from Worimi, Biripi, Dunghutti and Gumbaynggirr artists and artisans at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery with a number of exhibitions combining under the umbrella of Saltwater Freshwater Art until February 25. Prize winning Aboriginal artworks, cultural objects and historic photographs.

2. COFFS AMBASSADORS GUIDED WALKS

TAKE a walk on the wild or mild side with one (or five) of this month.Coffs Ambassadors guided walks - Magical Mullaway on Saturday, February 4; Sea Turtles of the Solitary Islands on February 11; Bush Tucker at Woolgoolga Lake on February 18; Growing an Organic Kitchen garden on February 19; a History of Coffs Creek Walk on February 25 and Coffs Regional Community Garden tour on February 26. Bookings www.ourlivingcoast.com.au

3. GRAFTON REGIONAL GALLERY

THE Gallery has flowers, bridges and water gardens on show until February 4, with the first of an ongoing series showing artists' responses to four significant bridges in The Bridges: The First Year; artist Wendy Stokes' responses to Manet's water garden in Wendy Stokes: Retracing Memory and botanical and floral drawings in Gladys O'Grady and Doris O'Grady: Flowers from the Collection. In February The Bridges exhibition will travel to The Kirk at the Yamba Museum and from February 8 five new exhibitions will open at GRG. What a Life! Rock Photography by Tony Mott; Women of Yulgilbar; Collection: Portraits; Chris Hazell: Cynosure and Flowers II: Gladys O'Grady. In the GRG studio from February 8 until March 25 will be Cinnamon Jarrett with Disconnections.

 

Enjoy a cruise along Nambucca River.
Enjoy a cruise along Nambucca River. visitnsw.com

4. RIVER CRUISING

NIBBLE scones and admire the scenery on a two hour Nambucca River Cruises Devonshire morning tea cruise every Wednesday from 9.30am-11.30am (February 1, 8, 15, 22). Bookings: phone 1800646587.

5. TWILIGHT FOOD MARKET

GRAZE the stalls at Friday evening's Twilight Food Market at Coffs Harbour's Park Beach Reserve on February 3, 10, 17, 24 and every other summer time Friday (weather permitting) until April 21.

6. CINEMA UNDER THE STARS

OUTDOOR big screen action will return to Grafton and Coffs Harbour with Newcastle Permanent's free Cinema Under the Stars in Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton on Friday February 3 from 5.30pm. Family friendly entertainment will be followed by the screening of Kung Fu Panda 3 at sundown.

It will move to Coffs Harbour Showground on February 4 from 5.30pm-10pm. Family entertainment will be followed by the screening of Zootopia at sundown.

7. MOTOR ACTION

If you enjoy motoring actionREV UP on February 5 with Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club's first event for 2017- a Khanacross at Raleigh Raceway; thrill to the roar of the engines at Grafton Speedway on February 11. You can also try your hand at motor sport yourself at a Grafton Hill climb Come and Try Day at Mountain View on February 18 and 19.

8. YAMBA CUP DAY

MARK your calendar for Yamba Cup Day on Sunday, February 12 hosted by the Clarence River Jockey Club at Grafton. The theme is Blues, Brews and BBQs. For info: www.crjc.com.au/blues- brews-and-bbqs

9. OPEN MIC NIGHT

BE INSPIRED to add your voice or just appreciate the local talent which comes out of the woodwork at the Open Mic Night at the Federal Hotel, Bellingen, 7.30 to 10.30pm on the 3rd Thursday of the month (February 16). Register at 7pm. Phone 66551003.

10. BELLINGEN MARKET

Head to Bellingen for one of the biggest community markets on the calendar, held in Bellingen's Market Park on the 3rd Saturday of each month, with live music, performances, food and local produce.

Topics:  clarence river jockey club coffs harbour grafton regional gallery guided walks nambucca river cruises noticeboard seniors-general-news whatson yamba

