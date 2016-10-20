What you need to know about road closures

23°
CONTROLLED blasts were carried out last week along the Pacific highway.

Range Road and another location about two kilometres North of Sheehys Lane at Tyndale were the sites of the blast.

For the safety of workers and motorists, traffic on the highway was stopped at both locations for approximately 10 minutes.

There are a number of speed reductions in place at Arrawarra and Wardell for the work being done.

Reduced speed limits and lane closures may be in place for access and may affect travel times.

Traffic control is in place along local and access roads, where there is haulage along the project route or deliveries required to the project site.

It is important to keep to the speed limits and follow the directions of traffic controllers and signs.

Motorists are thanked for their patience while the essential work is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates, call 132 701, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

