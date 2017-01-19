27°
We've got multicultural moves

Wendy Andrews | 19th Jan 2017 1:28 PM
Julie Ross Dance studio multi cultural workshop..16 JAN 2016
Julie Ross Dance studio multi cultural workshop..16 JAN 2016

YOU”LL hear the beat and the laughter long before you climb the staircase to the studio.

It's summer workshop time at Julie Ross Dance Studio and this year there are some new moves on the menu.

"The studio successfully gained a grant from Coffs Harbour City Council to enable us to include multi cultural and indigenous moves and support guest tutors,” Julie Ross of JRDS said.

"These guest tutors include Roass Tiarna Cantebury teaching dance hall African rhythms, Jaymen Drahm from Victoria with indigenous hip hop, Christine Monneron teaching Cuban salsa and Travers Ross with an indigenous cultural fusion project.

The grant also included scholarships to students in the region who will now be able attend and join in classes and a cultural fusion project.

"This is an exciting time for our studio to embrace and include cultural dance and a project combining the different styles and a collaboration of different talented tutors and students who will attend the workshops.

"The face of Coffs Harbour has changed, we are more diverse and our studio is embracing this and reflects the community. Having such diversity enriches the culture of our studio, we all benefit.

"The multicultural project has been so successful and so well received that we are hoping to scholarship a few students who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity, to our studio for 2017. There is so much passion, talent and enthusiasm in this group of kids.”

Want to learn some new moves for 2017? For information regarding classes and timetables call Ash Ross 0432 968 012 or Julie on 0402 137 171.

Workshops and classes are held at Julie Ross Dance Studio, 22 Isles Dr, Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Coast Advocate
